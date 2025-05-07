Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SETÚ: REDEFINING MEN's SKINCARE WITH TRADITIONAL LATIN AMERICAN INGREDIENTS

2025-05-07 12:45:59
" Setú is more than skincare - it's about embracing who we are and being proud of where we're from," says Ricardo Aranda , Co-Founder.

WHAT'S DIFFERENT? INGREDIENTS WITH TIMELESS ROOTS
 Setú sources ingredients used for centuries in Latin America and passed down through generations, including:

  • Guaraná from Brazil: This plant is commonly used in the Amazon for its natural caffeine. Its anti-inflammatory properties have been shown to help soothe and support the skin's appearance.
  • Camu Camu from Peru: This fruit, native to the Andean region of the Incas, is packed with Vitamin C and antioxidants which support a more radiant and even complexion.
  • Sarsaparilla from Mexico: This traditional root extract dates back to the Aztecs and has been valued for helping calm the skin and enhancing clarity.

Discover Setú's other ingredients: setupersonalcare/blogs/latin-american-personal-care-ingredients

KEEPING SKINCARE SIMPLE
 Launching on setupersonalcare , Setú's collection includes:

  • DAILY CLEANSER "LÁVATE"

This cleanser refreshes and washes off daily grime and environmental pollutants with antioxidant-rich moringa and yerba mate .

  • VITAMIN C SERUM "PROTÉGETE"

This serum, infused with camu camu and sarsaparilla , helps visibly brighten and even the skin's tone. It's ideal for applying before sunscreen.

  • NIGHTLY MOISTURIZER "HIDRÁTATE"

A nutrient-rich night cream with açaí and maca root that helps nourish and hydrate tired skin. Because of its retinol, this formula supports overnight skin renewal.

  • EYE CREAM "RECUPÉRATE"

This gentle eye cream combines guaraná , suma root , and achiote to help refresh and revitalize tired eyes.

INNOVATION ROOTED IN CULTURE
 Setú's launch responds to a growing desire for authentic, inclusive, and culturally inspired products in a category saturated with monotonous formulas. With high-performance formulations and deep cultural ties, Setú honors the richness of Latin American traditions while delivering clean, effective skincare.

" Setú is a tribute to our culture and the richness of our ingredients," says Dr. Jennifer Aranda , Co-Founder.

