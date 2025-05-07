SETÚ: REDEFINING MEN's SKINCARE WITH TRADITIONAL LATIN AMERICAN INGREDIENTS

" Setú is more than skincare - it's about embracing who we are and being proud of where we're from," says Ricardo Aranda , Co-Founder.

WHAT'S DIFFERENT? INGREDIENTS WITH TIMELESS ROOTS

Setú sources ingredients used for centuries in Latin America and passed down through generations, including:



Guaraná from Brazil: This plant is commonly used in the Amazon for its natural caffeine. Its anti-inflammatory properties have been shown to help soothe and support the skin's appearance.

Camu Camu from Peru: This fruit, native to the Andean region of the Incas, is packed with Vitamin C and antioxidants which support a more radiant and even complexion. Sarsaparilla from Mexico: This traditional root extract dates back to the Aztecs and has been valued for helping calm the skin and enhancing clarity.

KEEPING SKINCARE SIMPLE

Setú's collection includes:

DAILY CLEANSER "LÁVATE"

This cleanser refreshes and washes off daily grime and environmental pollutants with antioxidant-rich moringa and yerba mate .

VITAMIN C SERUM "PROTÉGETE"

This serum, infused with camu camu and sarsaparilla , helps visibly brighten and even the skin's tone. It's ideal for applying before sunscreen.

NIGHTLY MOISTURIZER "HIDRÁTATE"

A nutrient-rich night cream with açaí and maca root that helps nourish and hydrate tired skin. Because of its retinol, this formula supports overnight skin renewal.

EYE CREAM "RECUPÉRATE"

This gentle eye cream combines guaraná , suma root , and achiote to help refresh and revitalize tired eyes.

INNOVATION ROOTED IN CULTURE

Setú's launch responds to a growing desire for authentic, inclusive, and culturally inspired products in a category saturated with monotonous formulas. With high-performance formulations and deep cultural ties, Setú honors the richness of Latin American traditions while delivering clean, effective skincare.

" Setú is a tribute to our culture and the richness of our ingredients," says Dr. Jennifer Aranda , Co-Founder.

