Republican Red Winery Unveils New Look, Launches The Grand Ol' Wine Club, And Doubles Down On 100% American-Made Wine

MENAFN - PR Newswire)At a time when major wine companies are blending up to 25% foreign wine into wines that are marketed as American made, Republican Red Winery stands apart. Every bottle is crafted right here in the USA-from grape to glass. While big wine corporations cut corners by importing cheap alternatives, Republican Red sources exclusively from American farmers, supporting the backbone of our nation's agricultural economy. In a market increasingly drawn to domestic goods, the winery proudly embodies what it means to be an All-American brand-transparent, principled, and patriotic.

New Look. Same Backbone.

The updated label designs bring a cleaner, more elevated aesthetic to each bottle-without compromising the grit, wit, and American spirit that define the brand. The rebrand includes new limited-edition designs for the iconic 45–47 Series and the introduction of the Emerson Collection, a premium tier of wines representing loyalty, conviction, and strength. Emerson is more than a mascot-he's a reminder to stand tall and never water down your values.

In response to customer demand, Republican Red Winery will be rolling out new label designs throughout the year. "Our customers have asked for the new labels," said Paul Johnson, founder of Republican Red Winery. "These new drops pay tribute to American values, spark authentic conversation, and put politics back where it belongs–at the dinner table alongside the wine."

The Grand Ol' Wine Club - A Home for Patriotic Wine Drinkers

Launching in tandem with the rebrand, The Grand Ol' Wine Club invites proud Americans to connect over wine, conversation, and shared values. The membership includes a personal wine concierge, deep discounts, priority access to limited-edition releases, virtual tastings, and invites to an exclusive Wine Weekend in Monterey, California.

To explore the new collections, learn more about our all-American winemaking process, or join The Grand Ol' Wine Club, visit .

Republican Red Winery produces freedom in a bottle, founded on the belief that great wine and great values go hand in hand. Founded on California's Central Coast by Paul Johnson, the winery crafts bold, conversation-starting wines for Americans who proudly celebrate tradition, liberty, and the pursuit of the American Dream. From its iconic 45–47 Series to its timeless Emerson Collection, Republican Red pairs expert winemaking with a mission to inspire lively and civil political conversation around the dinner table. With a growing national following of 75K+ customers, a vibrant fundraising program for conservative organizations, and its signature Grand Ol' Wine Club, Republican Red is more than a winery-it's a movement. To learn more, visit .

