FBFK Law Advises TZP Group In Majority Recapitalization Of Superscapes

PLANO, Texas, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FBFK Law served as legal counsel to TZP Group, a New York-based private equity firm, in the majority recapitalization of Superscapes, a premier provider of commercial landscaping services headquartered in Texas.

The transaction represents a significant platform investment in the commercial services sector for TZP. FBFK Law worked alongside TZP to deliver a complex deal structure involving multiple investors and a syndicated debt facility under an accelerated timeline.

FBFK Law's M&A team, led by Shareholder Mackey Culbertson, developed and executed a sophisticated purchasing structure and structured the investment across multiple entities. FBFK Law's Finance team, led by Shareholder Alex Parker, negotiated and closed a complex, syndicated financing arrangement to ensure seamless execution in a high-pressure, high-speed environment.

"This deal tested every lever of timing and strategy, and I'm very proud of our team for mobilizing quickly and delivering high-quality legal services on such a condensed timeline," said Culbertson. "It was one of our largest, most dynamic and fast-moving transactions and reflects FBFK Law's commitment to leading sophisticated private equity acquisitions with clarity, precision, and speed."

Founded in 2000, Superscapes provides full-service commercial landscaping solutions-including design, installation and maintenance to HOAs, multi-family communities and commercial developments across Texas and Arkansas. The company is trusted by top developers and property managers and is proudly the official landscaping partner of the Dallas Cowboys.

This transaction reinforces FBFK Law's growing national reputation as a go-to legal partner for complex middle-market M&A and private equity transactions across Texas, California and beyond.

About FBFK Law

With more than 20 years of legal expertise and success across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK Law is an entrepreneurial-minded, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano, Houston and Austin, Texas, as well as in Orange County, Calif. Driven by a commitment to creating lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and client service, FBFK Law represents clients nationwide in 40 practice areas related to business structures and transactions, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution. .

About Superscapes

Superscapes is a leading provider of commercial landscaping design, installation, and maintenance services across Texas and Arkansas. Founded in 2000, the company is known for its commitment to quality, service, and execution. Superscapes serves many of the region's most prominent owners, general contractors, and developers - and is proud to be the official landscaping company of the Dallas Cowboys. For more information, please visit .

About TZP Group

TZP Group, a multi-strategy investment firm managing approximately $2 billion across its family of funds, is focused on control, growth equity, debt and structured capital investments in technology, business services, and consumer companies. Founded in 2007, TZP targets companies with solid historical performance and sustainable value propositions and aims to be a "Partner of Choice" for business owners and management teams. TZP seeks to invest primarily in closely held, private companies in which the owners desire to retain a significant stake and partner with an investor with complementary operating and financial skills to accelerate company growth, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their retained stake. TZP leverages its investment professionals' operating and investment experience to provide strategic and operational guidance and is dedicated to long-term value creation. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Doreen Clark

[email protected] | 269-271-9193

SOURCE FBFK Law

