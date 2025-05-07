Susan Catalano Joins Omnicom As Chief People Officer For The U.S.

NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC ) today announced the appointment of Susan Catalano as Chief People Officer. In this newly created position, Catalano is responsible for leading the company's human resource (HR) organization and operations in the U.S., overseeing a dedicated team of HR professionals. She reports directly to Omnicom's Chairman and CEO John Wren.

Catalano is a strategic HR leader bringing extensive global experience and a track record for managerial and operational excellence and strong decision making. She is an expert in driving large-scale transformational change through organizational re-design, talent management, and operations. She has successfully guided performance-driven global organizations through various economic and financial circumstances, proving her ability to drive effective organizational change.

"Susan's demonstrated ability to create innovative HR strategies in line with a company's evolving business needs makes her a great fit to lead Omnicom's people strategy," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom. "We look forward to having her leadership as we design a new organization that reimagines our industry and drives a bold new era of growth – for our clients, our people and our company."

"I am excited to step into this new role at such a pivotal time for Omnicom and to further strengthen its foundation, which is its talented people. It's an honor to join a company that consistently sets the standard for excellence and creativity in a constantly evolving industry," added Catalano.

Catalano was previously Managing Partner, Chief People Officer & Chief Administrative Officer at WeWork, where she led all aspects of Global HR for the company. Prior to that, she spent two decades at Citi, where she was Managing Director, Senior Human Resources Officer & Global Head of Recruitment, managing day-to-day HR operations and global recruitment across more than 100 countries.

Catalano sits on the Board of Trustees at Hofstra University and has been a guest speaker at the University of Virginia and Harvard Business School.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC ) is a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions. Omnicom's iconic agency brands are home to the industry's most innovative communications specialists who are focused on driving intelligent business outcomes for their clients. The company offers a wide range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED