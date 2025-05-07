Storage Units Capital Opens State-Of-The-Art Storage Facility In Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Units Capital , a self-storage real estate investment firm, announced today the grand opening of its latest Class A self-storage property located near downtown Greenville. Strategically positioned on a signalized intersection with direct access to major streets and I-85, the facility offers unmatched convenience and accessibility for residents and businesses alike.

"This location was selected based on in-depth market analysis and exemplifies our investment strategy to deliver high-quality, purpose-built self-storage in fast-growing, undersupplied markets," said Sean Casterline, channel marketing director for Storage Units Capital. "In a time when investors are seeking resilient, income-producing real estate, this Greenville facility stands out as a core asset designed for long-term value creation."

Situated at 757 Mauldin Road, the Class A self-storage property provides approximately 91,000 usable square feet and 786 total units. The three-story facility was designed with modern features and amenities including climate-controlled units, units with drive-up access, 24/7 secure access and video surveillance, wide loading bays and modern elevators and moving carts for added convenience.

This is the third South Carolina self-storage facility for the company. Storage Units Capital's southeastern portfolio has grown to 15 properties and approximately 15,000 units.

About Storage Units Capital

Storage Units Capital is a self-storage real estate investment and management firm that specializes in the development, acquisition, and management of state of the art self-storage facilities across the southeast United States. Storage Units Capital aims to provide modern, never-before-seen features for its users and income and growth potential for its investors. The company currently manages more than 6,500 units with more than $200 million in assets under management. To learn more, visit storageunitscapital