David Howell Partners With Successbooks® To Co-Author 'Flip The Script' With Chris Voss

MUTHILL, PERHSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with David Howell, who will be co-authoring the forthcoming book,“Flip the Script,” alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss and a dynamic group of co-authors.



“Flip the Script” explores how tactical empathy can be a powerful tool for turning high-stakes or challenging conversations into breakthrough outcomes. Through thoughtful insights and a fresh perspective, it sheds light on new ways to approach tough talks and opens the door to lasting impact. The highly anticipated launch of“Flip the Script” is set for Summer 2025.



With nearly four decades of experience, David has become a trusted leader in financial planning, wealth management, and business mentorship. As a seasoned CEO and number one best-selling author, he is known for making complex financial strategies accessible to individuals and professionals alike.



David's expertise has been featured on Hollywood Live and major networks including ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. His insights on financial well-being and leadership have earned him recognition across the global financial community. His forward-thinking approach has helped shape the future of financial advising and continues to inspire the next generation of advisers.



Respected for both his technical knowledge and his ability to communicate clearly, David has built a career empowering clients to take control of their financial futures. His leadership has influenced not only his clients but also peers and industry professionals seeking guidance in a rapidly changing economic landscape.



Outside of his professional achievements, David has a long-standing commitment to public service. He has served as a Magistrate, volunteered for charitable organizations, and contributed to his country through service in the Territorial Army.



When he isn't advising clients or speaking at industry events, David enjoys traveling, spending time with family, and taking long walks with his dogs-moments that keep him grounded and inspired.



SuccessBooks® is proud to welcome David Howell as a contributor to this compelling new release, which offers a unique perspective on navigating tough conversations and exploring new possibilities. Keep an eye out for"Flip the Script" and discover key takeaways from David Howell, Chris Voss, and Other Leading Professionals from around the globe.

