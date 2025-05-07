DENSO's Chris Bartholomew Named An SAE Fellow By SAE International ®

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since 1975, the SAE Fellows Committee has awarded SAE Fellow Membership to an elite group of professionals in the automotive, commercial vehicle, and aerospace industries who have made a significant impact on mobility through leadership, research, publishing, innovation, and volunteering. It is an exceptional professional distinction given to a class of approximately 20 SAE Members annually.

Bartholomew and other honorees were formally recognized during an April 7 Fellows Dinner in Detroit, the night before the start of SAE WCX 2025.

Only two other DENSO employees have previously earned the coveted SAE Fellowship: Taro Tanaka, chairman of the board at DENSO Corporation (then Nippondenso co. Ltd.), in 1994; and Norio Omori, an executive vice president of DENSO Corporation, in 2002.

Bartholemew achieved SAE Fellowship for several reasons, including his contributions to technical excellence, mentorship, SAE standards development and industry research, particularly related to automated vehicle standards.

"I am so appreciative of SAE International for the recognition and would like to congratulate the other fellows for earning this tremendous honor," said Bartholomew. "While achieving fellowship is very meaningful to me personally, these distinctions are bigger than any one person. SAE Fellowship represents all the good we can do when our industry works together to create and strengthen standards that promote greener, safer mobility."

Bartholomew first joined DENSO in 1999 as a compressor engineer. After 19 years in DENSO's Thermal Group, he had the opportunity to transition to the Technology Planning Department and focus on standardization, a key aspect of product development. It is especially important for the safe and effective deployment of new solutions like automated driving systems.

Bartholomew's passion for standardization has carried over to his involvement in SAE International programs. He currently chairs SAE's On-Road Automated Driving (ORAD) Committee, which is responsible for developing and maintaining SAE standards for motor vehicle driving automation systems, including internationally recognized driving automation classifications (Levels 0-5). These are crucial to establishing a common understanding of driving automation technology's various capabilities and to continuing to improve its performance. Additionally, he is a member of SAE's Motor Vehicle Council, which oversees groups like the ORAD Committee.

"Chris embodies so much of what we try to do at DENSO: collaborate for a better world, deliver high-quality solutions, and put safety first," said Roger Berg, vice president of North America R&D at DENSO. "This is a well-deserved recognition not only for his important contributions to DENSO teams, but also to all he does to help push our industry forward."

As an SAE Fellow, Bartholomew will continue to focus on strengthening technology standards at DENSO and through cross-industry collaboration.

