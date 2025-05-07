The European Patent Office (EPO) Unveils The Top 10 Innovators Of The First Standalone Edition Of The Young Inventors Prize 2025 In Reykjavik



The Young Inventors Prize recognises innovators under 30 who are tackling Global Challenges through groundbreaking science and technology

Ten exceptional innovators, chosen by an independent jury from over 450 talented candidates, are redefining sustainability, healthcare, and industry with their contributions Reykjavik hosts the unveiling of three special prize winners and the People's Choice winner on June 18, as the world comes together to honour the next generation of changemakers

MUNICH, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Patent Office (EPO) has announced the top 10 global innovators for the first standalone edition of the Young Inventors Prize 2025. These innovators, known as Tomorrow Shapers, are under 30 and have been recognised for their groundbreaking contributions to sustainability, healthcare, and industry, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Selected from over 450 candidates by an independent jury, their work showcases the transformative power of technology in addressing global challenges.

Celebrating innovation in Reykjavik

The ceremony, set to take place in Reykjavik on 18 June, will be livestreamed globally. During the event, three special prizes will be awarded: the World Builders prize for initiatives driving sustainability and circular economies, the Community Healers prize for projects ensuring equal access to essential resources, and the Nature Guardians prize for efforts protecting ecosystems. Additionally, a People's Choice winner will be selected through an online public vote, further highlighting the impact of these young innovators.

Shaping a sustainable future

EPO President António Campinos emphasised the significance of the Young Inventors Prize, stating: "Young inventors are the architects of a brighter tomorrow, bringing fresh perspectives and bold solutions to the world's most daunting challenges. By celebrating their achievements, we not only honour their ingenuity but also underline the transformative power of technologies and science in shaping a sustainable future and inspiring generations to come."

The ten Tomorrow Shapers taking on global issues

Extending the shelf life of fresh produce: Ugandan entrepreneurs Sandra Namboozo and Samuel Muyita created a biodegradable sachet that slows fruit ripening, reducing food waste and supporting smallholder farmers.

E-waste tackling solutions through paper-based electronic device parts: Austrian industrial designer Franziska Kerber developed dissolvable components for devices such as routers, enabling easier recovery of valuable metals.

Sustainable aviation sealants: Filipino aeronautical engineer Mark Kennedy Bantugon developed an aircraft sealant made from discarded Pili Tree resin, offering a more sustainable and less toxic alternative to many current sealants.

Revolutionising rare earth recycling: French-American chemist Marie Perrin pioneered a process to extract europium from discarded fluorescent lamps, making its recycling simpler and less toxic.

Capturing pollutants and improving air quality: Colombian entrepreneur Mariana Pérez designed a Direct Air Capture system that removes CO2, nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide from the air, enabling captured pollutants to be converted into biodegradable materials.

AI-designed enzymes for industry and healthcare: Lithuanian researchers Laurynas Karpus , Vykintas Jauniškis and Irmantas Rokaitis co-developed an AI-powered platform for designing new enzymes tailored for biomanufacturing and pharmaceutical, among other applications.

Smart labels to reduce food waste and food poisoning: Spanish inventors Pilar Granado , Pablo Sosa Domínguez and Luis Chimeno created biodegradable smart labels that monitor food freshness in real-time, helping reduce unnecessary food waste.

Carbon capture for shipping: Engineers Alisha Fredriksson (Sweden/UK) and Roujia Wen (China) built a modular carbon capture system that binds CO2 into solid limestone pellets, cutting emissions for existing ships.

Turning waste CO2 into essential fibres: US scientists and twin sisters Neeka and Leila Mashouf developed a process to convert industrial CO2 into cellulose pulp for sustainable, biodegradable materials, among other applications.

Smarter semiconductor manufacturing: Slovenian researcher Teja Potočnik developed an automated platform to facilitate the manufacture of nanomaterial-based semiconductor devices, paving the way to next-generation microchips and electronics.

Meet the ten Tomorrow Shapers and their inventions' impact and stories.

Media contacts European Patent Office

Luis Berenguer Giménez

Principal Director Communication / EPO spokesperson

EPO press desk

[email protected]

About the Young Inventors Prize

Aimed at individuals 30 and under, the Young Inventors Prize showcases the transformative power of youth-driven solutions and recognises the remarkable young people paving the way to a more sustainable future. Established in 2022, trophies were first handed out during the European Inventor Award ceremony. From 2025 onwards, the Prize will move up a gear with its own dedicated event, held separately from the Award. Among the 10 Tomorrow Shapers selected for each edition, three will be awarded a special prize: World Builders, Community Healers, and Nature Guardians. In addition, a People's Choice winner, voted by the public online, will be revealed. Each Tomorrow Shaper will receive EUR 5 000, the three special prize winners will each receive an extra EUR 15 000. The People's Choice winner will be awarded an additional EUR 5 000. Read more on the Young Inventors Prize eligibility and selection criteria.

About the EPO

With 6,300 staff members, the European Patent Office (EPO) is one of the largest public service institutions in Europe. Headquartered in Munich with offices in Berlin, Brussels, The Hague and Vienna, the EPO was founded with the aim of strengthening co-operation on patents in Europe. Through the EPO's centralised patent granting procedure, inventors are able to obtain high-quality patent protection in up to 46 countries, covering a market of some 700 million people. The EPO is also the world's leading authority in patent information and patent searching.

SOURCE European Patent Office (EPO)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED