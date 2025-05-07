North Carolina Community College System To Host Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses To Support Entrepreneurs Across North Carolina

"This partnership with Goldman Sachs reflects our system's deep commitment to supporting small businesses as the engines of North Carolina's economy," said John Loyack, Vice President for Economic Development at the System. "We're proud to provide a platform that brings world-class resources to entrepreneurs-particularly those in rural and underserved communities-through our statewide network of colleges."

"Small businesses are the backbone of North Carolina's economy, driving growth and innovation throughout the state. We are thrilled to bring our education program to entrepreneurs across North Carolina," said Anne Wellde, national director of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses. "Together, we can equip small business owners with the tools they need to thrive and create jobs in their communities."

The free program teaches practical skills like marketing, negotiation, and employee management, all while guiding participants through the creation of a customized growth plan. Graduates also join a robust national network of peers and alumni.

"The Small Business Center Network is uniquely positioned to connect entrepreneurs with the training and support they need," said Anne Shaw, State Director of the North Carolina Small Business Center Network . "This collaboration with Goldman Sachs is a natural extension of the work we do every day in communities across the state, and it's an exciting opportunity to strengthen the impact we have."

Early results show strong outcomes for rural participants since completing the program:



68% reported increased revenue

60% created new jobs

85% feel more resilient 68% plan to use the 10KSB network to grow

Applications are open now through June 15 for the North Carolina cohort starting in September. The three-month program is delivered in a hybrid format and fully funded by the Goldman Sachs Foundation.

LEARN MORE AND APPLY HERE .

SOURCE North Carolina Community College System