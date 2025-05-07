Colossal Impact 2024: Powering A New Era In Fundraising

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Competition: Baby of the YearBenefiting: Baby2BabyAmbassador: Jessica AlbaSponsors: My Primary Care, TWELVElittle, Newton Baby, Britax, BOB Gear, L'ovedbabyChampion: Sloane Maya

Baby2Baby provides essential resources to children in need, including those affected by natural disasters. "This grant will help sustain Baby2Baby's operations for decades to come and cement the organization as a permanent fixture serving more than one million children across the US each year with the basic essentials they deserve," said Co-CEOs, Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein.

2024 Grant Amount: $9.5 million

Competition: America's Favorite Pet

Benefiting: PAWS

Celebrity Host: Eric Stonestreet

Sponsors: Love, Nala, Kong, Furbaby Socks, Crown & Paw

Champions: Buster + Geno

This funding allows PAWS to care for 3,667 wild animals and 3,008 dogs and cats, while also enhancing the capabilities of its new 25-acre Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. "The grant has enabled transformational investments in our ability to care for more animals," said CEO Heidi Wills. The support also expands PAWS' reach, helping care for a diverse range of species, strengthening rescue efforts, and supporting educational programs that reach over 4,000 students.

2024 Grant Amount: $6.9 million

Competition: Fab Over 40

Benefiting: National Breast Cancer Foundation

Guest Appearance: Delores Catania

Sponsors: BeautyPass, Testtube

Champion: Dr. April Black

This grant will help provide critical breast cancer support services to thousands of women nationwide. Janelle Hail, Founder and CEO of the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), expressed gratitude to Colossal and DTCare for making it possible. "The impact of these funds enables us to expand our life-saving programs to women in need across the country," she said. "The grant strengthens existing services, supports the launch of new initiatives, and ensures more women have access to the care and resources they deserve. Most importantly, it empowers NBCF to improve outcomes and offer hope to those facing breast cancer."

2024 Grant Amount: $6.6 million

Competition: Super Mom

Benefiting: Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Celebrity Host: Jordin Sparks

Champion: Debra Stewart

"Through the Super Mom competition, Colossal and DTCare have helped change the future for thousands of children," said Aimee Daily, President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The support provides critical funds needed by their 170 children's hospitals to change outcomes and save lives. "This was the largest first-year gift we've received to date, and it's hard to put our gratitude into words. But the campaign also shined a light on one of many who are impacted by our fundraising: moms. When a child is in need of care, parents are affected too. They play a significant role in a child's overall health and well-being, which furthers our vision," said Frances Fu, chief financial and strategy officer at CMNH.

2024 Grant Amount: $4.7 million

Competition: Favorite Chef

Benefiting: James Beard Foundation

Celebrity Host: Carla Hall

Sponsors: Chef Works, Cutco, John Boos & Co

Champion: Keyana Jadali

"With Colossal's and DTCare's support, we are further empowered to launch transformative programs that promote inclusivity and sustainability, like the 'Climate Solutions for Restaurant Survival' campaign in early 2024. Since then, we've hosted roundtables in cities across the U.S., led 30+ chef meetings on Capitol Hill, and expanded our advocacy work through events like the WEL Summit and a sold-out Financial Literacy Workshop for Women. The funding also powered the first full year of programming at Platform by JBF® and helped us develop the upcoming JBF Institute, a centralized hub for business education. This partnership helps us continue to empower chefs to lead on climate and build more resilient businesses," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation.

2024 Grant Amount: $2.8 million

Competition: America's Favorite Teacher

Benefiting: Teach For America

Champion: Kelby Milgrim

This grant supports programs that recruit and develop diverse educators nationwide. "We are grateful to be the beneficiary of a gift like this-its impact for students across the country cannot be overstated," said Teach For America's CEO, Elisa Villanueva Beard. "The amount raised by Colossal and granted by DTCare will help fuel our efforts to recruit, develop, and support thousands of excellent and diverse leaders to teach for at least two years in urban and rural communities, and to launch and scale groundbreaking initiatives like our high-impact tutoring program, the Ignite Fellowship. Partners like these are invaluable to the Teach For America network of over 70,000 teachers, tutors, and alumni leading from inside and outside the classroom to ensure every child is prepared to learn, lead, and thrive."

2024 Grant Amount: $2.4 million

Competition: Face of Horror

Benefiting: Starlight Children's Foundation

Celebrity Host: Kane Hodder

Sponsors: Ghost Corps (Ghostbusters), Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Champion: Elvia

Starlight is dedicated to creating enriching experiences that distract and uplift children undergoing medical treatments. With Colossal's and DTCare's support, the organization can broaden its offerings to include interactive activities, entertainment, and therapeutic resources designed to alleviate the emotional and psychological burdens of hospitalization. By fostering a joyful environment, Starlight helps children cope with their circumstances, making their hospital stays more bearable and less isolating. "The laughter and smiles we bring to hospitalized kids are essential," said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight. "Because of this grant, we can extend our reach and provide even more engaging programs that allow children to momentarily forget the challenges they face."

2024 Grant Amount: $2.1 million

Competition: America's Next Top Hitmaker

Benefiting: MusiCares

Sponsors: Gibson Gives, FanLabel

Champion: DUPLEXITY

This grant plays a vital role in supporting musicians in need by funding various health and wellness programs that address their unique challenges. These initiatives ensure that those who contribute significantly to our cultural landscape receive the assistance and care they deserve. MusiCares not only nurtures talent but also provides essential support to musicians facing financial or personal hardships, helping them navigate the complexities of the industry.

2024 Grant Amount: $1.1 million

Competition: Greatest Baker

Benefiting: B+ Foundation

Celebrity Host: Buddy Valastro

Sponsors: Carlo's Bakery, Silpat / Flexipan

Champion: Alexandra Stanko

These funds play a crucial role in supporting the foundation's mission to provide financial assistance to families fighting childhood cancer. "You lessen the financial burden so parents can focus on what is truly most important: their child's life-or-death battle," said Joe McDonough, president of the B+ Foundation. "All kids should have an equal chance of beating their cancer, regardless of their parents' income. You make this possible."

2024 Grant Amount: $923k

Competition: Ultimate Explorer

Benefiting: National Park Foundation

Sponsors: The Coca-Cola Company, Winnebago, Nature Valley

Champion: Greg Gedemer

The National Park Foundation (NPF) is an organization dedicated to protecting over 85 million acres of land and water, preserving history and culture, educating and engaging youth, and connecting people everywhere to the wonder of parks. The 2024 grant supports critical conservation efforts across national parks. Recent projects include the successful reintroduction of the elusive fishers in the Northern Cascades, showcasing the vital role that corporate partnerships play in preserving our natural heritage.

2024 Grant Amount: $902k

Competition: Karaoke Knockout

Benefiting: Helpusadopt

Guest Appearance: Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale

Sponsors: And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast

Champion: Rishae Sanchez

This funding assists Helpusadopt in helping couples/individuals (regardless of ethnicity, gender, marital status, race, religion, or sexual orientation) with the cost of their adoptions by awarding grants up to $30,000. The 501(c)(3) supports domestic, international, and foster care adoptions and does not charge applicants to apply. Since 2007, they have awarded 880 adoption grants totaling over $8.85 million.

2024 Grant Amount: $580k

Competition: Bar Boss

Benefiting: Folds of Honor

Guest Appearances: Jon Taffer, Michael Chandler, and Ted Danson (in lieu of celebrity hosts)

Sponsors: Hiatus Tequila, Owen's Cocktail Mixers

Champion: Marisa Holt

This grant supports Folds of Honor in their mission to provide life-changing scholarships to families of disabled military, first responders, and Americaʼs fallen. With over 52,000 educational scholarships awarded since 2007, Folds of Honor empowers people from every walk of life through education and the opportunities it creates.

Colossal Recognitions

In 2024, Colossal was recognized as a finalist for the 2024 Champions of Change Awards , presented by AZ Business Magazine, and was named a Top Workplace by AZCentral .

To learn more about Colossal and its fundraising platform, visit Colossal .

