Xtreamsolutions Partners With Change To Launch Thanks4gaming, A Global Fundraiser For Charity

Thanks4Gaming unites players, streamers, and brands to support global nonprofits, powered by Change's seamless compliance and donation infrastructure.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XTREAMsolutions has partnered with Change to power Thanks4Gaming , a global initiative that unites the gaming community in support of charity. By leveraging Change's donor-advised fund model and compliance expertise, XTREAMsolutions has streamlined the legal complexities of launching a large-scale fundraising campaign, allowing them to focus on engaging gamers worldwide.

With commercial co-venture (CCV) laws and other state regulations governing charitable fundraising, launching a campaign of this scale requires careful legal compliance. XTREAMsolutions partnered with Change to register as a CCV and structure donations through Change's partner donor-advised fund, Our Change Foundation. This approach simplifies compliance and ensures that donations reach nonprofits efficiently and transparently.

"Gaming is one of the most powerful communities in the world, and Thanks4Gaming is proof that when gamers come together, they can create real change," said Don Johnson, CEO of XTREAMsolutions. "We knew compliance was a critical piece of making this happen at a global scale. Change has been an invaluable partner, handling the legal and operational complexities so we can focus on making Thanks4Gaming the most impactful event yet."

Thanks4Gaming brings together gamers, publishers, influencers, and sponsors to raise funds for two nonprofit organizations: Whale and Dolphin Conservation and the Global Gift Foundation of America. Launching May 9, the campaign will feature a curated selection of iconic and classic games, with proceeds benefiting the two global nonprofits.

The event will also be promoted and available on two of Roblox's most popular games: SpongeBob Defense Tower and Highland Park RP. Streamers, sponsors, and game partners will help drive engagement, encouraging players to give back while doing what they love. Over the past five years, this formula has raised more than $12.5 million for charity. By combining legal compliance with strategic marketing and gaming relationships, this proven approach continues to scale in reach and impact.

By handling the legal and donation infrastructure, Change enables companies like XTREAMsolutions to run large-scale, legally compliant campaigns without the burden of regulatory roadblocks. Through its Donations API, unique donor-advised fund model, and easy-to-use dashboard, Change helps XTREAMsolutions bring the Thanks4Gaming campaign to life with confidence and efficiency.

About Change

Change streamlines donations and compliance for the charitable sector. With Change, companies can donate to any charity, maintain regulatory compliance, and track donation data in real-time. Change also helps law firms streamline routine filings for clients, like commercial co-venture campaign reports and nonprofit renewals. Thousands of leading companies – like Mars, Jackpocket, and the NBPA Foundation – trust in Change for secure donations and compliance.

About XTREAMsolutions

XTREAMsolutions is a collaboration between XTREAM Events and Solutions with Impact, two entities dedicated to executing large-scale, purpose-driven campaigns. Their latest initiative, Thanks4Gaming connects the gaming community with global causes, raising millions for charity through interactive and engaging activations. XTREAMsolutions has raised over $12.5 million for nonprofits while generating billions of media impressions, proving that gaming can be a force for good.

SOURCE Change

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED