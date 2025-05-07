Global Step For Children: Bhuwan Ribhu, Founder Of Just Rights For Children (JRC), To Lead 'Justice For Children Worldwide' Launched By World Jurist Association

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic development for global child protection, the World Jurist Association (WJA) has launched Justice for Children Worldwide, a ground-breaking initiative, dedicated to protecting children and ensuring access to justice for every child, everywhere.

The platform was officially introduced during the World Law Congress held in the Dominican Republic from 4th to 6th May, bringing together leading jurists, child rights advocates, and legal experts from across the globe.

Globally renowned lawyer and child rights activist Bhuwan Ribhu will lead the newly launched platform-Justice for Children Worldwide. This is the first global initiative to unite legal experts, institutions, and governments in strengthening child rights through the rule of law. Under Ribhu's leadership, a powerful international network of lawyers and jurists will be built to combat crimes against children, protect and promote child rights, and strengthen legal responses across the globe.

"Justice for every child must be a global priority," said Bhuwan Ribhu. "Emerging borderless crimes demand a borderless response. Strengthening the rule of law for children is not only a basic right-it is essential for freedom, equality, and the future of civilization itself."

Justice for Children Worldwide will unite top legal minds globally to uphold and defend children's rights through impactful legal action. A core element is a high-level roster of senior lawyers offering pro bono support within their jurisdictions.

Beyond legal interventions, the platform will also focus on:



Training the next generation of legal professionals to engage fearlessly and sensitively in child protection. Strengthening child-focused jurisprudence and access to justice mechanisms.

With over 60 years of global advocacy, the World Jurist Association remains one of the few organizations that engages such a broad spectrum of stakeholders to promote the Rule of Law as the foundation for peace and justice worldwide.

"This initiative, with Bhuwan at the helm, will deepen our understanding of the Rule of Law from diverse global perspectives. It is time to foster a culture of collaboration and partnership across borders, and ensure access to justice for every child," said Javier Cremades, President of WJA.

Bhuwan Ribhu also leads the largest legal intervention program, Just Rights for Children (JRC) , focused on combating child sexual abuse and violence against children. Under his leadership, JRC has, in just the past two years, helped prevent over 300,000 child marriages and prosecute more than 54,000 traffickers.

SOURCE Just Rights for Children International

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED