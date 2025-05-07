White Lodging Names Chris Anderson Chief Operating Officer, Joe Pagone Senior Vice President Of Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Merrillville, Indiana, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Lodging, a privately owned industry leader in urban and lifestyle hospitality development and management, today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Chris Anderson has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

As Chief Operating Officer, Anderson will lead the revenue and operational strategies across the company's hotel and restaurant portfolio, including sales, marketing, food and beverage, guest satisfaction and curated programing.

In addition, Joe Pagone, current White Lodging Regional Vice President, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations. Pagone will drive consistent and high performing property-level execution for the entire portfolio.

“Chris and Joe have a unique balance of top and bottom-line expertise that combined will create a powerful duo to drive dynamic decision making and nimble strategy execution,” said White Lodging Chief Executive Officer Jean-Luc Barone.“These changes reflect our commitment to continually develop our people at all levels and positions us well to navigate today's hospitality industry where internal and external factors are constantly changing the business environment.”

About Chris Anderson

Anderson joined White Lodging in 2015 and most recently served as the company's Chief Commercial Officer with responsibility for food and beverage, business strategy and communication, marketing, sales, and revenue management. He has been a driving force in White Lodging's success, navigating complex changes in the hospitality industry and leading the development of brand, marketing, and revenue generating strategies as the company transitioned from its suburban roots into a leader in urban and lifestyle hotels and restaurants.

Prior to joining White Lodging, Anderson spent seven years with Marcus Hotels & Resorts, where he spearheaded the company's marketing, brand, sales and revenue management strategies. Earlier in his career, Anderson spent 15 years with Marriott International at large resorts, convention hotels, and urban properties such as the Atlanta Marriott Marquis and the Tampa Marriott Water Street Hotel and Marina.

Anderson received a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Missouri, with minors in economics and marketing. In 2018, he was awarded the 25 Most Extraordinary Minds in Marketing from the Hospitality Sales, Marketing Association International. He is also the author of the Amazon book "I'm Not Buying It," which focuses on technology in the ever-changing world of connected consumerism and how to turn skeptical generations into loyal customers.

About Joe Pagone

Pagone joined White Lodging in 2022 as a Regional Vice President overseeing a portfolio of urban and lifestyle hotels. He is a veteran luxury and lifestyle hospitality executive with significant food and beverage experience.

Pagone joined White Lodging from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. He spent 14 years with Kimpton in various operations roles, ultimately serving as a member of the company's executive team and as Vice President of Hotel and Restaurant Operations where he was responsible for the performance of 48 company-managed hotels. He is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in hospitality.

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985 by the late Bruce White, has evolved into one of the country's largest privately held hospitality companies focused exclusively on highly curated urban and lifestyle properties. The company develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of brands in destination-driven markets, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Louisville. With a focus on elevated and experiential service, White Lodging's portfolio consists of approximately 60 premium hotels; a private collection of world-renowned luxury ranches; 50 locally relevant, award-winning restaurants; and 10 market-leading rooftop bars. White Lodging focuses on hiring and developing Hospitalitarians that are committed to exceptional service and fostering meaningful connections. White Lodging has earned the Gallup Exceptional Workplace award five times, including in 2024, and consistently is in the top J.D. Power Guest Satisfaction Benchmark listing for third-party management companies. For more information about White Lodging, visit or follow the company on LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

