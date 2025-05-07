In The Face Of Adversity, Agilebrain And International Upscaling Coaching School Launch Joint Certification Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Iryna ZolotarevychBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Ukraine continues to navigate extraordinary challenges brought on by conflict, economic pressure, and rapid societal change, a new initiative is rising to empower individuals and organizations with tools for emotional resilience and adaptive growth. AgileBrain, a neuroscience-based platform that reveals the emotional patterns driving human behavior, has partnered with the International Upscaling Coaching School to launch a joint international certification program as part of the AgileBrain Preferred Partner collaboration.This program represents a significant step in expanding access to AgileBrain's methodology-offering coaches, psychologists, consultants, HR professionals, and organizational leaders in Ukraine and beyond the opportunity to become certified in using the tool to drive insight, performance, and transformation.“We are proud to lead the AgileBrain international certification program in Ukraine - a country where people and organizations today face enormous pressure and change,” said Iryna Zolotarevych, Founder and President of the International Upscaling Coaching School, a Master Certified Coach member of the International Coaching Federation, and one of the first AgileBrain-certified Master Practitioner in Ukraine.Zolotarevych added,“we've seen how AgileBrain has helped the people of Ukraine understand their unmet needs, manage stress, and develop wellbeing strategies in this time of need. We are excited to expand AgileBrain support for individuals, teams and large-scale projects that strengthen resilience and adaptability in Ukraine.”By launching this certification initiative in Ukraine, AgileBrain is deepening its commitment to supporting regions and communities where emotional intelligence and human-centered leadership are most urgently needed. AgileBrain is fully configured for Ukraine, including language, content and support, and has been adopted widely since the initial AgileBrain for Ukraine program launched in 2022.“This partnership is more than an expansion of our global reach - it's an expression of our mission to support transformation in the places that need it most,” said John Penrose, CEO of AgileBrain.“We're honored to work with Iryna Zolotarevych and the International Upscaling Coaching School to equip professionals with practical neuroscience tools that spark emotional insight, foster connection, and unlock sustainable growth.”The certification program will provide rigorous training and community-based learning experiences for practitioners looking to integrate AgileBrain into their work with individuals, teams, and organizations.About AgileBrainAgileBrain is a breakthrough platform that leverages motivational theory, neuroscience and AI to promote greater emotional awareness and resilience. By measuring patterns of unmet emotional needs, AgileBrain helps individuals and teams unlock greater wellbeing and performance. Used by professionals worldwide, AgileBrain is a foundational tool for coaching, counseling, consulting, organizational development, and leadership growth.For media inquiries, please contact:for AgileBrainJohn Penrose, CEO...For media inquiries, please contact: ...International Upscaling Coaching SchoolIryna ZolotarevychEmail: ...

