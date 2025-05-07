Enhanced Games To Reveal Host City And Dates Of Inaugural Games

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The announcement event will take place in front of a live audience from a venue in the heart of the host city - the home base of the future of superhumanity. It will also feature the latest update on the groundbreaking performance enhancement protocol, the introduction of new athletes, and an additional piece of surprise news that will capture the public's imagination.

To witness history in the making, register for the global broadcast at com . Selected media are also invited to attend the event in person.

"You asked. We're delivering. The time is now," said Dr Aron D'Souza , President of the Enhanced Games. "From the very beginning, the Enhanced Games have captured the imagination of sports fans and science lovers alike. On May 21, we take the next giant leap. I invite the world to take part."

The Enhanced Age is here.

The Games are coming.

About the Enhanced Games:

The Enhanced Games are on a mission to enhance humanity, redefining the future of sports by merging scientific progress with elite athletic performance. Founded in 2023 by Australian entrepreneur Aron D'Souza, the Games challenge conventional sporting norms, embracing medicine and science to push human potential while prioritizing safety, transparency, and innovation.

Science and technology are recognized as fair advantages, allowing athletes to choose natural or enhanced competition. Setting the new gold standard in athlete health and safety, Enhanced mandates state-of-the-art medical profiling to monitor key health markers. And unlike traditional events, all athletes are paid, with world record-breakers earning million-dollar prizes.

Privately funded by leading investors, the Enhanced Games operate independently of taxpayer money, ensuring financial sustainability and innovation. This is the future of sport - where science, athleticism, and progress inspire superhuman achievement.

