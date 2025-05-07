Myrtlebeach Launches Sandy, A Groundbreaking AI-Powered Travel Assistant To Plan The Perfect Vacation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With just a few simple inputs-such as travel dates, group size, and vacation preferences-Sandy deliversin seconds, providing tailored recommendations on everything from oceanfront hotels and seafood spots to top attractions and family-friendly adventures.

"Sandy is like having a personal concierge in your pocket. It's a game-changer for how people experience Myrtle Beach."

Post thi

"Sandy is like having a personal concierge in your pocket," said Haywood Brandon, President of MyrtleBeach. "She's smart, intuitive, and available 24/7 to make vacation planning effortless, fun, and completely personalized. It's a game-changer for how people experience Myrtle Beach."

What Sandy Can Do:



Plan Complete Vacations: From where to stay and dine to what to see and do.

Offer Tailored Suggestions: Based on your interests, group type, trip length, and budget. Provide Real-Time Help: Always available to answer questions, offer tips, and guide travelers throughout their trip.

Whether you're seeking a romantic oceanfront escape, a golf weekend with friends, or a memorable family beach adventure, Sandy takes the guesswork out of planning-so you can focus on making memories.

This launch underscores MyrtleBeach's commitment to leveraging innovative technology to enhance the visitor experience and maintain its position as the most trusted travel guide for the Myrtle Beach area.

Sandy is now live at . Start your vacation planning today- one friendly chat at a com

MyrtleBeach is the premier vacation planning website for the Myrtle Beach area, attracting over 3 million visitors annually. The site features detailed profiles of more than 600 local hotels, resorts, restaurants, and attractions, along with user reviews and expert insights to help travelers make informed decisions.

MyrtleBeach also operates a network of affiliated travel sites, including MyrtleBeachHotels , PawleysIsland and NorthMyrtleBeachHotels . For more information, visit or find us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Pinterest and YouTube .

SOURCE MyrtleBeach