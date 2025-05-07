Honoring The Life And Legacy Of Bob Meeder Sr., Founder Of Meeder Investment Management

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeder Investment Management announces with heartfelt reflection the passing of its founder, Robert "Bob" Meeder Sr., who died peacefully in his sleep on April 24, 2025.

While we mourn this loss, we also celebrate a remarkable life defined by unwavering purpose, quiet strength, and a deep commitment to serving others. On April 1, 1974, Bob Meeder Sr. established the firm with a bold and simple idea: that financial services should be rooted in integrity, guided by values, and focused on improving outcomes for others. From the very beginning, he built Meeder around a culture of humility, discipline, and a sincere desire to do what's right-for clients, for teammates, and for the broader community.

When Bob Sr. stepped away from the firm many years ago, one of his greatest aspirations was that Meeder would continue to grow with strong leadership and principled management at its core. That vision has been fulfilled-and far exceeded. Today, the firm stands as a thriving testament to the foundation he laid, led by a team deeply committed to the same ideals he championed.

Under the leadership of Bob Meeder Jr., who has led the firm as President and CEO since 1995, Meeder has grown into a nationally recognized investment firm while remaining deeply rooted in the values that defined its founding. Today, the company oversees more than $150 billion in assets under advisement and serves financial professionals, institutions, and individual investors nationwide.

To honor Bob Sr.'s life and legacy, Meeder has released a short tribute video celebrating his impact. The video is available here:



"Bob Sr.'s legacy is more than just our history-it's a living part of our culture and our future," added Bob Meeder Jr. "We are committed to carrying it forward by continuing to lead with integrity, humility, and purpose in everything we do."

About Meeder Investment Management

Meeder Investment Management, founded in 1974, is an Ohio-based investment firm dedicated to helping clients improve financial outcomes through disciplined investment strategies and a client-centric approach. The firm provides investment solutions and services to financial professionals, institutions, and individual investors across the country. Overseeing over $150 billion in assets under advisement, Meeder remains committed to delivering with integrity, excellence, and purpose.

Assets under advisement consist of $63.82 billion of regulatory assets under management for which Meeder Investment Management's registered investment adviser affiliates provide continuous and regular investment management services as disclosed in their Form ADV and non-discretionary assets as to which Meeder Public Funds provides strategic advice or consultation but does not have the authority to effectuate transactions as of December 31, 2024.

Media Contact:

Leah Curtis

Chief Marketing Officer

Meeder Investment Management

Phone: (614) 760-2100

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Meeder Investment Management

