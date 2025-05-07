Alliance Laundry Systems Announces Plan To Correct Tumble Dryer Issue

RIPON, Wis., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, announces it has deployed significant resources to correct an issue regarding its Series 6 tumble dryers.

The company's dedicated service and support team recently identified that many of the tumble dryers, produced from 2021 through April 14, 2025, had loose or not properly torqued bolts.

"First and foremost, we apologize to our customers for this issue," said Mike Schoeb, CEO, Alliance Laundry Systems. "This problem is clearly not representative of the next-level quality you expect from a global leader. Alliance is committed to resolving this problem promptly for our customers."

Since discovering the issue, the Alliance team quickly crafted an aggressive plan to correct it. That strategy, which includes inspection of impacted tumble dryers and, if necessary, setting bolts to the proper torque, is currently being executed in the field. These efforts are being conducted through its global network of independent distributors and Alliance Distribution, with additional assistance from company field service resources.

Customers with Speed Queen, Huebsch, or UniMac Series 6 tumble dryers are asked to contact their local distributor to schedule service.

For additional questions, contact [email protected] .

