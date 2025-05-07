Frontier Airlines Launches Unlimited Companion Travel Benefit For Its Most Frequent Flyers

Celebratory Sweepstakes to Award Platinum Status to 100 Lucky Winners for the Summer Travel Season

DENVER, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Your summer vacation deserves a plus one! Today, ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (Nasdaq: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal">ULCC ) launched its free*, unlimited companion travel benefit for FRONTIER MilesSM Elite Platinum and Diamond Status members. The airline is setting a new standard for companion travel with unparalleled flexibility, giving qualifying members the freedom to choose any friend or family member they wish to accompany them for free* on any Frontier flight.

To celebrate the benefit launch, Frontier is offering free Platinum Status through August 31 to 100 randomly selected entrants, providing winners with unlimited companion travel through the summer travel season in addition to the many other exclusive perks Platinum Status members enjoy. For full terms and conditions, and to enter to win, click here .

"Our FRONTIER Miles Elite Status members enjoy the most rewarding loyalty program in the sky – and now, our Platinum and Diamond members can share the benefits with a companion on every Frontier flight," said Bobby Schroeter, Chief Commercial Officer, Frontier Airlines. "We are laser-focused on delivering real value and rewards to customers left behind by other airline loyalty programs, and our new companion travel shows our commitment to offering convenience, flexibility and our signature affordability."

To take advantage of the companion travel benefit , Elite Platinum and Diamond Status members can book their travel while logged in to their FRONTIER Miles account on FlyFrontier or the Frontier mobile app. Note that companions must have their own FRONTIER Miles account, and their account number must be attached to the reservation during the booking process. Joining FRONTIER Miles is free.

The launch of the companion travel benefit is the latest chapter of The New Frontier, which has introduced sweeping changes to Frontier's product and customer service offerings and improved what consumers can expect from air travel. Through clear, upfront pricing and bundle options and the elimination of change and cancellation fees for Economy, Premium, and Business customers, along with First Class seats debuting in late 2025, and more, Frontier is proving that affordable prices and an excellent travel experience can fly hand in hand.

The FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard®, issued by Barclays, is designed to help travelers reach top Elite Status levels faster, awarding one Elite Status Point for every dollar spent on the card. This means everyday purchases-both with Frontier and elsewhere-count toward unlocking Platinum and Diamond Elite Status, where members enjoy premium perks like unlimited companion travel. By using the card for regular spending like groceries and gas, cardholders can achieve these top-tier benefits far more quickly, making the most of Frontier's most valuable rewards.

*Does not include government taxes and fees starting at $5.60

About Barclays US Consumer Bank:

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded, small business and private label credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts and CDs. For more information, please visit .

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines is dedicated to providing outstanding value and an exceptional travel experience. With the largest and youngest A320neo family fleet in the U.S., Frontier remains committed to leading the industry in fuel efficiency and was recognized in 2024 by the Centre for Aviation as the North American Environmental Sustainability Airline of the Year. The low-fare carrier provides some of the most affordable travel options across the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico, and Latin America. Based in Denver, Colo., Frontier Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULCC ).

SOURCE Frontier Group Holdings, Inc.

