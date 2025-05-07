Twin Hospitality Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 8, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (“”) (NASDAQ: TWNP), the operating unit for the Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones restaurant brands, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to review its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET. A press release with first quarter 2025 financial results will be issued prior to the conference call that day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0792 from the U.S. or 1-201-689-8263 internationally. A replay will be available after the call until Thursday, May 8, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode is 13752593. Hosting the call will be Ken Kuick, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the corporate website at under the“Investors” section. A replay of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Twin Hospitality Group Inc.

Twin Hospitality Inc. is a restaurant company that strategically develops and operates specialty casual dining restaurant concepts around the world with a goal to redefine the casual dining category with its experiential driven brands, Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones. Twin Peaks, known as the ultimate sports lodge, is an award-winning restaurant and sports bar brand with approximately 116 locations across 27 states and Mexico and is known for its made-from-scratch food, 29-degree draft beer, innovative cocktail program and sports on wall-to-wall televisions. Smokey Bones is a full-service, meat-centric restaurant brand specializing in ribs and a variety of other slow-smoked, fire-grilled, and seared meats, along with a full bar.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Media Relations:

Destinee Rollins

