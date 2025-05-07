First West Hires 26 Student Interns Across Canada Despite High Youth Unemployment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LANGLEY, B.C., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.C.-based financial institution First West Credit Union has announced today its continued commitment to local communities by providing young Canadians with employment opportunities. Twenty-six post-secondary students seeking to gain experience in business, finance, human resources and technology have been placed in paid summer positions across First West, including in Langley, B.C. and Toronto, Ont.

"At a time when youth unemployment continues to outpace the national average, it's more important than ever that we invest in opportunities for young people in Canada to gain meaningful experience,” says Launi Skinner, CEO, First West Credit Union.“By welcoming 26 student interns again this summer, First West is not only helping bridge the gap between education and unemployment, but we're also doing our part to help build a stronger, more resilient workforce for our future. It's good for the students, good for our communities and good for Canada's economy.”

Skinner also notes that the First West student internship program is mutually beneficial.“The students do more than just great work - they challenge First West with fresh perspectives, help us rethink processes and spark innovation,” she says.

First West launched its formal student internship program in 2021 amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since inception, this intentional program has invested $1.1 million to welcome between 15 and 26 students annually into business disciplines including retail and business banking, finance, credit, operations, risk, ESG and impact, human resources, marketing, legal services, cyber security and information technology.

“First West's internship program is a phenomenal opportunity for students like me to gain resume-boosting experience in the professional world while earning income,” says Eric Lee, a student at the University of Victoria currently in a co-op placement with First West's People and Culture team.“So many businesses have scaled back hiring, and a lot of us students are competing for fewer spots. I need a co-op to graduate from my program, and when I saw that First West was hiring students, it honestly felt like a lifeline. It's more than just about work experience - it's a chance to learn from real leaders and feel hopeful about the future.”

First West has welcomed students from Douglas College, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Okanagan College, Simon Fraser University, Thompson Rivers University, Toronto Metropolitan University, Trinity Western University, Western University, University of British Columbia, University of the Fraser Valley, University of Regina, University of Toronto, University of Victoria and Arizona State University.

Students interested in learning more about internships at First West can visit careers.firstwestcu.ca/internships .

About First West Credit Union

First West Credit Union brings together the best of both worlds, combining the scale, stability and solutions of a leading Canadian financial institution with the care and community leadership of a local cooperative. Powered by the leadership of Launi Skinner, First West is Canada's premier multi-brand credit union, serving 283,000 members through four admired community brands: Envision Financial, Valley First, Island Savings, and Enderby & District Financial. With approximately $20 billion in total assets and assets under administration, First West makes it easy for its members to get impactful, practical advice and personalized service that's truly in their best interests, through 45 branches across B.C., a Member Advice Centre and leading digital tools.

Since 2010, First West has given back more than $41 million to its communities, while cultivating a culture with its 1,250 team members that is recognized nationally with Canada's Most Admired Cultures Award, BC's Top Employers Award, 5-Star Psychological Safety Award, and the Canadian Workplace Wellbeing Award. Learn more at firstwestcu.ca and see how we're redefining banking to create a future where everyone can flourish.

Attachment

Believing in the future of Canada

CONTACT: Josh Juhlke First West Credit Union 1 416-360-5967 ...