Award-Winning Mystery Novelist's 'Dying Cry' Slated For October Release

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning novelist Margaret Mizushima will celebrate the release of her latest novel, Dying Cry , in October. Dying Cry (Crooked Lane) will be available where fine books are sold on October 14, 2025.A killer lurks in Colorado's snowy high country in Dying Cry, the tenth thrilling installment of award-winning author Margaret Mizushima's Timber Creek K-9 mystery series.About Dying Cry: Newlyweds Mattie and Cole Walker are teaching Cole's daughters how to snowshoe in a remote canyon when a shattering scream pierces the air. They know that somewhere ahead, someone has been injured or worse. Cole takes the girls while Mattie and Robo go deeper into the canyon to search for the source of the scream.From a distance, Mattie and Robo see a shadowy figure at the base of a cliff, but a rockslide buries the person under layers of stone and shale before they can provide help. Desperate to uncover the individual in case they're still alive under the rock, their efforts are in vain. The victim is already dead. When they investigate the canyon rim from which the person fell, they discover evidence that indicates the fall was no accident. To make matters worse, the victim was one of Cole's friends.The Timber Creek County investigative team springs into action, uncovering a trail of greed that leads to a killer who threatens Mattie's cherished new family and tests her with the most difficult task she's faced in her duty as a K-9 handler.In an advance review, First Clue Reviews reports:“Mizushima has a terrific series . . . Ten books in, and Mizushima still gets better with every entry.”Published by New York-based Crooked Lane Books, Dying Cry will be available in hardcover (ISBN: 979-8892421959, 288 pages, $29.99) and eBook ($14.99) editions on October 14, 2025Margaret Mizushima writes the award winning and internationally published Timber Creek K-9 Mysteries. She serves as past president of the Rocky Mountain Chapter of Mystery Writers of America and was elected 2019 Writer of the Year by Rocky Mountain Fiction Writers. She is the recipient of a Colorado Authors League Award, a Next Generation Book Award, a Benjamin Franklin Book Award, and two Willa Literary Awards by Women Writing the West. Her books have been finalists for a SPUR Award by Western Writers of America, a Silver Falchion Award by Killer Nashville, and a Colorado Book Award. She and her husband recently moved from Colorado to a home in the Pacific Northwest. Find her on Facebook/AuthorMargaretMizushima, Twitter @margmizu, Instagram @margmizu, and her website .

