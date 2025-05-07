Greenhouse Unveils New AI-Driven Products At UNLEASH To Streamline Hiring In Saturated Job Market

Greenhouse is the leading hiring platform to help companies get measurably better at hiring. Our software powers every stage of your hiring process – from sourcing to onboarding – to enable the fast, fair and equitable hiring of top talent. (PRNewsfoto/Greenhouse)

Deeply embedded AI features enable smarter, better hiring

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the leading hiring platform, today announced at the UNLEASH Conference a slate of new products of built-in AI tools to help companies save time on tedious tasks and focus on strategic hiring. With features designed to quickly identify top talent, design compelling job boards and job descriptions, and accelerate hiring time, organizations can competitively hire and stay ahead of rising application volumes.

Some of the key AI-enabled features include:



Filters to narrow down the most relevant candidates based on their years of experience and skills

Personalized outreach to increase engagement from candidates and increase the likelihood of hiring top talent

Scorecard attribute generation so hiring teams don't have to start from scratch

Interview summaries & reports to clarify candidate evaluations and better inform hiring teams Job board customization to enable any company to easily design their job board

Easily Find the Needle in the Haystack

Recruiters are flooded with an overwhelming number of applications, making it hard to distinguish relevant candidates genuinely interested in the role. Greenhouse will be releasing an AI-enabled filter for years of experience and skills, enabling recruiters to quickly identify the right candidates amid hundreds of resumes.

"Recruiters are drowning in applications. Since the release of ChatGPT, they've faced a 134% spike in applications per job," said Meredith Johnson, Chief Product Officer at Greenhouse, "At Greenhouse, we're building AI-assisted tools like interview plans, scorecard attributes, sentiment analysis, and job descriptions to reduce the manual, time-consuming tasks that drain recruiter's bandwidth. By lifting the administrative burden, recruiters can focus on what matters: engaging with candidates and making the right hires consistently."

Faster Hiring With Better Outcomes

Candidates want better communication, but recruiters often lack the time and resources to personalize their outreach during the prospecting process. While generic emails are quicker to send, they result in lower engagement from potential candidates. That's where the AI personalization token comes in. Greenhouse's AI now enables recruiters to personalize outreach by adding contextual, personalized snippets right from prospective candidates' resumes. With this new feature, recruiters can attract top candidates, eliminate administrative effort and scale personalization.

Fewer Tasks, More Time Back

Finding top talent requires interviewing for the skills essential for the role. Defining a job's scorecard attributes is crucial for structured hiring success, but starting from scratch is a long process and can lead to missed or inaccurate qualifications. AI-generated scorecard attributes save hiring teams time by quickly creating high-quality, role-specific criteria based on job and organizational data. AI is also embedded to automatically generate tailored interview questions for each role, saving time and ensuring structured, consistent interviews that lead to better hiring decisions. These features allow faster hiring cycles with more objective evaluations that identify exceptional talent, with no compromise on fairness or quality.

Interview Summaries & Reports

Greenhouse's scorecard text refinement transforms messy interview notes into organized, easy-to-read candidate evaluations, improving clarity and efficiency for hiring teams. By the final hiring stages, hiring teams often face an overwhelming volume of scorecard data. Greenhouse's AI-powered scorecard summaries distill the nuances and extract key insights from all the feedback, speeding up decision-making and ultimately reducing hiring time.

No-Code Job Boards and AI-Powered Job Descriptions

Companies will be able to easily create job boards using Greenhouse's AI. The feature allows recruiters to customize their job boards with AI-generated design suggestions, removing the need for developer support to achieve a polished and professional appearance. In addition, hiring teams will be able to easily craft professional, engaging, and inclusive job postings consistently, even without copywriting expertise.

To learn more about these new features and all the updates in the Spring 2025 product release, visit the Greenhouse blog .

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the leading hiring platform to help companies get measurably better at hiring.

With Greenhouse, organizations can ensure every hire is the right hire, taking candidates from talented prospects to top performers. Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to define the role, requirements and attributes a successful candidate should have before a job is posted, enabling internal alignment and confident decision-making. The result is more fair and equitable hiring practices combined with data-driven decisions.

We've helped over 7,500 companies across diverse industry verticals and scaling goals turn talent into a strategic advantage, so they can be ready to hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Duolingo, Gong, J.D. Power and Scout24 use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring Maturity curve.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation.

