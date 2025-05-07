Harlem's Fashion Row Champions Opportunity And Innovation At 7Th Annual Designer Retreat In New York City

Presented by NIKE and PVH Corp. | May 6–8, 2025

NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) continues its mission to uplift and amplify underrepresented designers with the launch of its 7th Annual Designer Retreat, held May 6–8, 2025, in New York City. Sponsored by NIKE and PVH Corp., the parent company of Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER, this year's retreat welcomes 75 designers from across the country for an immersive, three-day experience focused on career growth, industry access, and community building.

The retreat kicks off today at PVH's global headquarters, where designers will participate in curated sessions led by top fashion executives and creatives. Key highlights from Day 1 include:

"From Vision to Legacy: A Fireside Chat with Brandon Blackwood"

Renowned designer Brandon Blackwood shares his journey of brand building, creativity, and cultural impact.

"What It Takes to Get Noticed, Land the Shelf, and Stay There"

An intimate conversation with Kevin Harter and Caroline Maguire, Senior Fashion Directors at Shopbop, offering strategic insight into retail success and longevity.

On Day 2, designers will embark on Industry Stops-a signature feature of the retreat. Participants will visit leading fashion and retail institutions, including Louis Vuitton, Foot Locker, NIKE, TOMMY HILFIGER, and Calvin Klein. These behind-the-scenes experiences will allow designers to meet executives, learn about diverse career pathways, and gain a rare look inside the inner workings of the industry's most influential brands.

The retreat concludes on Day 3 at NIKE's New York Headquarters, where the focus turns toward innovation and the future of fashion. Attendees will participate in workshops and interactive discussions designed to spark bold thinking and equip them with tools for sustained success.

"Our Designer Retreat is more than a learning opportunity-it's a launchpad," said Brandice Daniel, Founder and CEO of Harlem's Fashion Row. "We are deeply grateful to NIKE and PVH for their continued partnership and commitment to championing designers of color. Together, we're shaping the future of fashion."

The Annual Designer Retreat remains a cornerstone initiative for Harlem's Fashion Row, which has supported and celebrated over 300 designers since its inception.

To learn more about Harlem's Fashion Row and the 7th Annual Designer Retreat, visit .

SOURCE Harlem's Fashion Row

