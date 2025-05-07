Anvil Secure Appoints John Collins As Chief Revenue Officer Amid Shifting Information Security Market

SEATTLE, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anvil Secure , a Seattle-based information security consultancy with a global client base, announced today the hiring of industry veteran John "JC" Collins as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). His appointment is a strategic response to the influx of commoditized penetration testing options and resulting demand for trusted, high-quality partners offering bespoke security expertise.

"From what I can see in the industry, there is a tectonic shift happening," said Collins. "Organizations want either the cheapest price for obligatory pen tests, often offshored, or they understand the value of what they are protecting and seek out the best in the industry. Anvil fulfills the need for a boutique information security partner delivering quality.

"They are not looking to be the biggest; just to stay the best and offer a mature culture where folks can come to learn, grow and have fun. It's truly a blessing for me to be here, and I look forward to contributing to the team's success."

With more than 30 years in information technology and security leadership, Collins brings extensive experience scaling high-growth organizations. As an original member of Teleport Communications Group (TCG), he helped grow their monthly revenue from zero to $50 million and navigated a successful IPO and eventual sale to AT&T for $11.3 billion. Prior to joining Anvil, JC was the Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President of Sales for NCC Group's North America operation, where he built and led a new sales structure that significantly accelerated revenue growth.

"John's appointment comes at a critical time for the information security industry," said Chris Elbring, CEO of Anvil Secure. "As organizations become more selective about their partners, John's expertise will help Anvil continue delivering exceptional service and navigating the evolving demands of the market."

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Anvil Secure is a trusted information security partner for technology companies worldwide. The firm has experienced rapid growth over the last decade and was recently recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies.

About Anvil Secure

Anvil Secure is an information security consulting firm dedicated to enhancing organizational resilience against evolving cyber threats. Specializing in advanced penetration testing, application and cloud security, and embedded systems security, Anvil delivers bespoke solutions tailored to each client's unique needs.

SOURCE Anvil Secure

