BMI Imaging Systems To Showcase Digital Solutions At The 2025 CACCRAO Conference

BMI Imaging continues to support California Community College Registrars and Admissions Officers with innovative record management solutions.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI Imaging Systems, Inc., a leader in digital scanning and secure hosting services, is proud to announce its participation in the 2025 CACCRAO Annual Conference from April 27 to April 30, 2025 , at the DoubleTree Mission Valley in San Diego, California. The event brings together registrars, admissions officers, and higher education professionals across the state to explore the latest trends, regulatory developments, and technology shaping the California Community College system.

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting educational institutions, BMI Imaging will showcase its innovative digital solutions, which streamline the management and access of student records, human resources files, and other critical documents. By helping colleges digitize their records, BMI ensures that registrars and admissions officers can access and manage essential data quickly, securely, and efficiently.

Jake Walker , BMI's Account Executive, expressed his enthusiasm for the conference: "The CACCRAO conference is an incredible opportunity for us to connect with California's community college professionals and discuss the ongoing challenges they face in records management. We are excited to share how our digitization and cloud hosting solutions can help improve operational efficiency, enhance data security, and ensure compliance with the state's regulatory framework."

BMI Imaging's participation in the 2025 CACCRAO Conference reinforces the company's ongoing dedication to supporting California community colleges with secure, compliant, and efficient digital records management solutions.

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

