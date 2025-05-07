Seamless Experiences & Memories That Last Forever: Lux Voyage Celebrates A Decade Of Redefining Luxury Travel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Led by travel connoisseurs with a genuine passion for memorable explorations, Lux Voyage has been curating personalized itineraries with a boutique approach for more than 10 years.

Lux Voyage , a private luxury travel boutique firm, celebrates over a decade of redefining travel experiences. Its concierge approach, centered on fully personalized itineraries and end-to-end guidance, addresses the needs and expectations of the most affluent individuals. Led by a team of traversing connoisseurs, Lux Voyage specializes in curating journeys that are as seamless as they are memorable.

At Lux, a place where travel meets lifestyle, pre-packaged voyages aren't an option. By taking the time to understand every person's, family's, or couple's lifestyle, the company designs destination trips that align with their preferences and values. Whether it's private dinners created by some of the most well known chefs or discovering Asia off the beaten path, each trip is more than an adventure; it's a way to enrich life in a meaningful way.

Founded on the principles of personalization and confidentiality, Lux Voyage focuses on wealthy multi-generational families, busy entrepreneurs, and celebrities looking to indulge in travel away from the spotlight. While Lux provides services on a trip-by-trip basis, its annual membership model is the company's crux. With long-term planning, including times off work, budgets, upcoming celebratory dates, and more, the company takes travel design to a new level.

Traveling is only part of the experience.“What makes luxury travel truly luxurious goes beyond hotel bookings and hopping on a plane; it's about a trusted, dedicated partner who does all the heavy lifting,” says Gia Schiffino, Partner at Lux Voyage. With a diverse team, Lux can tailor services to the unique needs of every client.“One-size-fits-all solutions don't cut it at this level, as the meaning of 'luxury' varies. For an anxious traveler, it's about ensuring that transport goes smoothly, while for families with children, it's about balancing rest with activity,” she adds.

At Lux, it's about empowering clients to enjoy global explorations with peace of mind. Therefore, its planning extends beyond singular trips. The company curates 5 to 10-year plans that encompass dream destinations, budgeting, future birthdays or anniversaries, and even instances of kids going off to college or topics children are currently learning at school. With this full understanding, Lux meets families and individuals where they're at, replacing erratic trips throughout the year with intentional voyages.

After a meticulous design process, during which Lux adjusts itineraries until every family member is truly satisfied, the company handles booking and reservations, typically 9-12 months in advance. From spa treatments to dinners with a view and private transport, every part of the journey is taken care of. But the support doesn't end there. Throughout the trip, members can rely on Lux's 24/7 assistance, with its team always ready to solve unexpected problems.

Additionally, as a frequent attendee of travel shows, Lux Voyage has built a broad network of global partners. These relationships allow the team to amplify their clients' experience, from hotel upgrades to early checking to last-minute reservations at the most coveted places. Lux's connectivity is especially valuable since the company specializes in exclusive destinations explored by only a few. From the rugged Svalbard to the pristine Bhutan to remote regions in Peru, Lux ensures that clients can enjoy a flawless journey that honors both their expectations and local cultures and nature.

Lux also educates members on uncharted and unpopular destinations that, unbeknownst to clients, can address even the most contrasting desires.“Sometimes, every family member has different expectations. Once, a kid in a family we had been working with for years wanted to go to Antarctica to see penguins, but the destination wasn't what the others wanted,” says Schiffino.“What they didn't realize was that he could observe penguins in Galapagos, too. It was the perfect choice for this family, and has since become a cherished tradition.”

At a time overpowered by technology, where 'personalized' AI-powered itineraries are at everyone's fingertips, Lux Voyage sets itself apart by focusing on human connections.“Technology is a great research and inspiration tool,” she adds.“But when you have a close relationship with someone, when you know what they're going through in life, that's when real magic happens.”

