Edmonton’S $303M Müve Team Joins Exp Realty With 46 Agents, Expanding National Footprint

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planetTM” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), proudly welcomes John Rota and the Müve Team of Edmonton, Alberta. With 46 agents and 5 staff members, the team closed more than $303 million (CAD) in sales on 686 sides in 2024, and now joins eXp with bold plans for growth and national expansion.

“John Rota and the Müve Team are exactly the kind of forward-focused leaders we love to partner with at eXp,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty.“They bring a powerful blend of market expertise, entrepreneurial drive, and a team culture built on service and innovation.”

Founded by Rota, the Müve Team (pronounced“move”) is known for its dynamic brand and client-first philosophy that views real estate as a vehicle for transformation and progress.

“I've been intrigued by eXp's model for over six years,” said Rota.“From its borderless brokerage concept to the unparalleled training and culture of collaboration, it became clear that the timing was finally right - not just for me, but for our entire organization.”

The Müve Team's arrival also marks a historic moment for eXp Realty: this is the first official co-sponsorship in Canada , with two of the nation's most influential eXp leaders - James Knull and Justin Havre - serving as primary sponsor and co-sponsor, respectively. The move underscores eXp's collaborative DNA and reinforces the brokerage's commitment to empowering high-performance teams through shared leadership.

Rota's team is especially known in the Edmonton market for their distinctive seller-first model, enhanced by a robust cash offer program that allows sellers to move on their terms. This, paired with their high-touch client service and data-driven strategies, has propelled the Müve Team to become one of the most recognized and respected teams in Western Canada.

“The systems, tools, and scale of eXp's model give us the edge to grow without sacrificing what makes us different - our relationships, our service, and our culture,” said Rota.

The transition to eXp has been smooth, with support from leadership and onboarding teams helping ensure continuity and momentum. As a newly established Mega Team, the Müve Team is already positioned to scale beyond regional borders - something Rota sees as a natural next step.

“Movement is in our name and in our DNA. Now, with eXp's platform, we're accelerating into our next chapter,” he said.“This isn't just a brokerage switch - it's a milestone moment for our team and a launch into the future.”

