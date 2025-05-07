Recludix Pharma Presents Preclinical Data On First-In-Class BTK SH2 Domain Inhibitor Demonstrating Powerful BTK Inhibition, Exceptional Selectivity, And Encouraging Efficacy In A Model Of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria
|Poster Presentation Details:
|Title:
|Novel Inhibitors of the BTK SH2 Domain Selectively and Potently Block BTK Signaling and are Efficacious in Preclinical Models of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria
|Poster Number:
|LB1255
|Session:
|Poster Session 1
|Date and Time:
|Thursday, May 8, 2025; 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. PT
About BTK
Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) is involved in both the innate and adaptive immune responses, including in the differentiation and activation of B cells and myeloid cells. It is a promising target for the treatment of autoimmune diseases where the overactivation of B cells and the generation of antibodies against self are part of the disease pathogenesis. BTK is also involved in the production of inflammatory cytokines. The overproduction of cytokines can result in chronic inflammation, a hallmark of inflammatory disorders. BTK inhibitors could be a valuable treatment option for multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, graft-versus-host disease, multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, Sjögren's disease and pemphigus vulgaris, among others.
About Recludix
Recludix is a leader in developing platform approaches to discover potent and selective inhibitors of challenging protein targets. The company's management team includes industry veterans with a track record of success, including former leaders of Seagen, Blueprint Medicines, and Lilly. Recludix has developed a unique drug discovery platform that integrates custom generated DNA-encoded libraries, massively parallel determination of structure activity relationships, and a proprietary screening tool to ensure selectivity. The company is employing this approach first in the development of SH2 domain inhibitors. Recludix's most advanced programs are focused on STAT (signal transducer and activator of transcription) proteins where abnormal activation is found in inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, and inflammatory bowel disease. The company has a strategic partnership with Sanofi for the development and commercialization of a STAT6 inhibitor. Recludix is also advancing potential first-in-class BTK SH2 domain inhibitors for B cell or mast cell-driven I&I diseases, STAT3 SH2 domain inhibitors for Th17-mediated I&I diseases, as well as additional programs. Recludix was named a 2024 Fierce 15 biotech company. For more information, please visit the company's website at .
Recludix Contacts
