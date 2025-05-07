Live From Gaza: Doctors Fighting To Spare Thousands Of Children From Starvation To Issue Plea In International ZOOM Call

Providers struggling against catastrophic conditions in northern Gaza while witnessing a child dying every 40 minutes are begging: Let the children eat!

- Dr. Nidal Jboor, co-founder of DAGWASHINGTON (DC), DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In Gaza, the World Food Program's food rations ran out nearly a week ago; the hospitals have less than 24 hours of fuel remaining for respirators and other life-saving medical equipment; and 90% of children are malnourished, as more than 62 have died of starvation since blockades ended humanitarian aid. Now, with the threat of an escalated large scale ground invasion, signaling even more violence to come, it is a race against the clock to save innocent lives.In response, Doctors Against Genocide (DAG) – a global coalition of diverse healthcare professionals dedicated to preserving life and human rights – is calling for the public to press political leaders to support urgent, life-saving measures including the release of nutritional and medical aid into Gaza.DAG will host a live public press conference via Zoom call Thursday, May 8, at 12 p.m. EDT to speak about the dire and rapidly deteriorating situation children and other innocent civilians are facing in the ongoing war.🔗 Register for the Zoom Press Conference Here“Not only are the children starving and dying,” says American physician Dr. Nidal Jboor, co-founder of DAG,“but doctors trying to save them are starving alongside them.”Speakers will include DAG healthcare providers who have witnessed rampant death and destruction on medical missions, plus live appearances from doctors in Gaza and their patients. The press conference will also include a live Q&A session.DAG's mission is simply humanitarian and medical, says Dr. Kamareh Kuemmerle, a Boston-based pediatric neurologist. The group's goal is to recognize and protect innocents as what they are – fellow humans. Of the estimated 62,000 Palestinians killed, approximately 70% are women and children.“Our mission is to protect life and human rights for everyone everywhere,” Dr. Kuemmerle says.“If there is any hope of preventing further starvation and fatal wounds, it lies in ordinary people pressing their leaders for an end to the blockade.”About Doctors Against GenocideDoctors Against Genocide was founded in 2023 as a global coalition of healthcare professionals dedicated to confronting and preventing genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. The DAG team is made up of medical workers from all around the world who are passionate about preserving life and human rights without bias towards political affiliation, cultural background or religious beliefs. DAG acknowledges a distinct professional duty to safeguard both the humanity and public health of all people in all nations. For more information about Doctors Against Genocide, visit doctorsagainstgenocide

