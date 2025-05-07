Wellbeings® Introduces Brainsway TMSTM As A Safe, Effective Treatment For Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

This life-changing Health Canada-approved technology directly targets the brain circuits involved in OCD-without the side effects of medication.

- Peggi ShepherdBURLINGTON, ON, CANADA, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wellbeingsis pleased to offer BrainsWay Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMSTM) , a Health Canada-authorized, medication-free treatment now available to Canadians living with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) . This non-invasive, clinically proven therapy delivers new hope to those who haven't found relief with traditional approaches.OCD is a persistent mental health condition marked by intrusive thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive behaviours (compulsions) affecting approximately 1% of Canadians, according to a study published in Psychiatry Research. For many, these symptoms interfere with work, relationships, and quality of life. While treatments like medication and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) can help, a significant number of individuals remain treatment-resistant.Brainsway TMSTM offers a new path forward. The therapy uses a magnetic field emitted by BrainsWay's patented H7-coil to reach broader and deeper brain regions than earlier technologies. It specifically targets the anterior cingulate cortex and medial prefrontal cortex-key areas involved in OCD-helping to regulate abnormal neural activity linked to obsessive-compulsive symptoms .“A number of our patients have struggled for years with distressing thoughts and exhausting rituals,” said Peggi Shepherd, founder of Wellbeings.“This technology allows us to intervene more directly, offering meaningful relief in cases where other treatments have fallen short.”A multicentre study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry showed that TMS led to significant symptom reduction in more than one in three treatment-resistant OCD patients, improving overall functioning and quality of life. The treatment is well tolerated and does not cause long-term side effects. Each session lasts approximately 18 minutes, requires no sedation or recovery time, and fits easily into daily routines. Brainsway TMS can also be safely combined with other treatment strategies, including therapy and medication.About Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)OCD is recognized as a complex anxiety disorder, often emerging in childhood or adolescence. Symptoms commonly fall into categories such as fears of contamination, a need for symmetry or exactness, catastrophic thinking, or intrusive taboo thoughts. These obsessions are typically paired with compulsive behaviours, such as repetitive cleaning, checking, counting, or mental rituals.The Canadian Psychological Association notes that OCD frequently co-occurs with other mental health conditions, particularly anxiety disorders and depression. In addition, a study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry also shows that individuals with OCD often go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, with many struggling to access appropriate care.As understanding of the disorder improves, evidence-based interventions like Brainsway TMS are helping to expand treatment options and close longstanding gaps in care. To learn more about Wellbeingsand Brainsway TMS therapy, visit or contact the clinic directly.

