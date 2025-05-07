Inveniam Acquires Tractiv To Enhance Enterprise-Grade AI Technology For Private Markets

Discover how Inveniam is powering the agentic future of private markets. By combining AI, intelligent agents, and immutable ledgers, Inveniam enables secure, permissioned, and traceable data operations, turning unstructured files into auditable, AI-ready intelligence. Say goodbye to black-box outputs and hello to accurate, transparent insights you can trust.

Former SpaceX, CME Group, Honeywell, Tractiv Technology Leader to Drive Scalable Data Infrastructure and AI-Enabled Systems for Private Markets

NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inveniam Capital Partners ("Inveniam "), a leading data operations and management platform for private market asset data, announced today its acquisition of Tractiv, a Chicago-based technology company, led by Drew Orsinger, specializing in secure data sharing, tracing, and file delivery through proprietary immutable ledger technology.

This acquisition enhances Inveniam's platform that delivers verifiable, auditable, and permissioned data flows-essential for private market asset trading and scalable artificial intelligence (AI) applications. It enhances Inveniam's capabilities into their high-value verticals such as Finance, AI, and also into new verticals such as Media, where Tractiv has established enterprise deployments.

"Tractiv's secure file delivery and ledger-based access controls strengthen AI-ready financial infrastructure," said Patrick O'Meara , Chairman and CEO of Inveniam. "This acquisition advances our mission to bring trusted data operations to private markets and adds fantastic resources to our team."

Integrates immediately with Inveniam's Proof of StateTM , Proof of OriginTM, and Proof of ProcessTM systems to ensure trusted data integrity and provenance.

Enables accurate valuation, reporting, and trading through verified, tamper-evident data structures. Enhances regulatory and compliance readiness with forensic-level traceability for institutions operating in complex, highly regulated environments.

"At Tractiv, we're proud to partner in advancing a shared vision of data sovereignty, integrity, and transparency-critical pillars for building the trusted ecosystems needed to digitize, automate, and unlock the full potential of AI in private markets," said Drew Orsinger, CEO, Tractiv .

The acquisition brings top-tier leadership and proven data security expertise to Inveniam, accelerating its global expansion and support for institutional-grade private market solutions that drive the systematic trading of private market assets.

About Tractiv

Tractiv delivers secure data sharing, tracing, and file delivery solutions powered by proprietary immutable ledger technology. Based in Chicago, Tractiv supports industries such as media, finance, government, healthcare, and education-protecting data while enabling trusted collaboration.

About Inveniam

Inveniam is a data operating system for private market assets, bringing access, transparency, and trust to asset performance data. The company is building the foundation for scalable AI integration, data marketplaces in private finance, and the systematic trading of private market assets.

