KOA CARE CAMPS BIG WEEKEND RAISES MONEY FOR CHILDREN BATTLING CANCER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) During the weekend, participating campgrounds will donate 50% of each camper's second-night stay to the Care Camps Foundation. Many of these campgrounds will also host special events and fundraising activities to raise awareness and give campers more ways to support Care Camps.

KOA Campgrounds & Care Camps Foundation team up to raise funds for pediatric cancer camps.

"The Care Camps Foundation has always been near and dear to our hearts," said KOA's president and CEO Toby O'Rourke. "Every year, our campgrounds and campers eagerly anticipate this special weekend outdoors, all while backing a truly meaningful cause. Through this event – and alongside other fundraising efforts – KOA and our network of campgrounds collectively contribute over $1 million annually to support the Care Camps Foundation."

KOA campgrounds have been raising funds for Care Camps since 1984. These camps give children with cancer a chance to enjoy fun, friendship, and connection - allowing them to focus on being kids rather than their illness. The Care Camps Foundation supports more than 100 pediatric oncology camps across the U.S. and Canada.

"KOA's Big Weekend will greatly help us support over 120 camps for children with cancer across the U.S. and Canada," said Gwynn Sullivan, Care Camps Foundation Executive Director. "We are tremendously grateful for all the KOA campgrounds and campers who support our mission to give more joy, hope, and the healing power of the outdoors to these special children and their families."

To find out a participating KOA campground, please visit the Care Camps Big Weekend page on KOA.

For more information on the Care Camps Foundation, please visit carecamps .

ABOUT KAMPGROUNDS OF AMERICA, INC.

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. has been the definitive leader in outdoor hospitality for more than 60 years. United under the mission of "connecting people to the outdoors and each other," the company consists of two unique brands: KOA and Terramor Outdoor Resorts. KOA, the world's largest system of privately-owned, open-to-the-public campgrounds, consists of more than 500 franchised and owned campgrounds. With unrivaled brand visibility, KOA also offers campground owners and operators unparalleled support in campground education, design, recruitment, marketing and technology. Terramor Outdoor Resorts, a glamping venture, opened its first flagship property in Bar Harbor, Maine in 2020. Literally meaning "Love of Land," the brand focuses on delivering a refined and upscale outdoor experience. For more information, visit KOA and TerramorOutdoorResort.

About Care Camps Foundation: The Care Camps Foundation is dedicated to funding medically supervised pediatric oncology camps across the United States and Canada. They aspire to bring the healing power of community and the outdoors to children living with cancer and their families by partnering with the outdoor industry, other businesses, foundations, and individuals to fund the camps. Care Camps Foundation supports camps that are members of the Children's Oncology Camping Association (COCA) which oversees their quality assurance and professional development. Learn more, donate and be inspired at carecamps .

