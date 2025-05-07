INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Open Lending

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) misrepresented the capabilities of the Company's risk-based pricing models; (2) issued materially misleading statements regarding the Company's profit share revenue; (3) failed to disclose the Company's 2021 and 2022 vintage loans had become worth significantly less than their corresponding outstanding loan balances; and (4) misrepresented the underperformance of the Company's 2023 and 2024 vintage loans. As a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 17, 2025, Open Lending announced the postponement of its earnings release and conference call, both originally scheduled for the same day. The company also filed a Form 12b-25, requesting additional time to finalize its financial statements for its annual 10-K report.

On this news, Open Lending's stock price fell $0.40, or 9.3%, to close at $3.91 per share on March 17, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Subsequently, on March 31, 2025, Open Lending reported a substantial year-over-year increase in its net loss for Q4 2024, largely attributable to the recognition of a valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets, which elevated its income tax expense for the period. Additionally, the company disclosed significant leadership changes.

On this news, Open Lending's stock price fell $1.59, or 57.61%, to close at $1.17 per share on April 1, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Open Lending's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

