FRITO-LAY TEAMSTERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

Local 186 Members Secure First New Contract at Snack Giant in Decades

VENTURA, Calif., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 186 have ratified the first new collective bargaining agreement at Frito-Lay in 35 years. The 75 workers are employed as route service sales representatives, route service sales associates, merchandisers, and warehouse staff.

"These brave men and women fought hard all the way to the finish line, and the entire time they were dealing with anti-union management," said Abel Garcia, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 186. "This is a historic win not just for the first newly organized Frito-Lay group in over three decades, but the entire Teamsters Union. I'd like to give a special shout out to our rank-and-file committee members who made this victory possible."

"This landmark contract is emblematic of the work the Teamsters are doing to build power and density in our core industries," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "These members laid the groundwork for what will be many more victories in this craft."

The new contract includes significant improvements, including enhanced performance pay, guaranteed annual wage increases, seniority, and protection from unjust discipline or termination.

"We joined the Teamsters to win the respect we deserve in the workplace," said Marco Torres, a Local 186 shop steward and bargaining committee member. "I am excited that we are all Teamsters, and that we have a collective bargaining agreement that reflects the fact this company can't succeed without us."

Teamsters Local 186 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties in California. For more information, go to teamsterslocal186 .

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 186

