Middle East And Africa Bio-Stimulants Market Set For Robust Growth: Projected Valuation Of USD 179.2 Million By 2033

Middle East and Africa Bio-Stimulants Market

The Middle East and Africa bio-stimulants market is set to grow at a 7.8% CAGR, driven by rising adoption in developing nations like Egypt and India.

- Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market InsightsNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Middle East and Africa bio-stimulants industry demand is estimated to secure a valuation of USD 84.6 million in 2023 and is projected to rise to USD 179.2 million by 2033. The market is securing a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.How are Farmers Adopting Bio-stimulants in the Developing Countries?The adoption of bio-stimulants by farmers in developing countries is a growing trend. Bio-stimulants are substances and microorganisms that, when applied to plants, can enhance their growth, yield, and tolerance to environmental stressors. These products are typically derived from natural sources, including microbes, plant extracts, and animal waste.The global biostimulants market size is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2023 to USD 9.6 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 10.8% in the forecast period, 2023 to 2033One way farmers in developing countries adopt bio-stimulants is through government initiatives and programs promoting their use. For example, in India, the government has launched a program to promote the use of bio-stimulants among farmers. Under the program, farmers are provided with free bio-stimulant samples and training on their use and benefits.Make Informed Decisions – Access Your Sample Report Instantly!Another way that farmers are adopting bio-stimulants is through private sector initiatives. Many companies are developing and marketing bio-stimulants to farmers in developing countries. These companies often work closely with farmers to educate them on bio-stimulants benefits and how to use them effectively.In addition, farmers in developing countries are adopting bio-stimulants through peer-to-peer learning and knowledge sharing. Farmers who successfully used bio-stimulants in their fields are sharing their experiences with other farmers to increase awareness and adoption of these products.Overall, the adoption of bio-stimulants by farmers in developing countries is driven by a combination of government support, private sector initiatives, and peer-to-peer learning. As more farmers adopt these products, there is the potential to improve agricultural productivity and sustainability in these countries.Key Takeaways:- The Middle East and Africa bio-stimulants market is securing a CAGR of 7.8% with a valuation of USD 84.6 million by 2033.- In the historic period, the market captured a CAGR of 6.8% between 2018 and 2022.- Egypt is anticipated to capture a significant share of 13.4% of the global market during the forecast period.- The Middle East and Africa bio-stimulants market secured a valuation of USD 60.4 million in 2018.Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now:Who is Winning?The bio-stimulants market in the Middle East and Africa region is still in its early stages, but is rapidly growing. Several key players are making strategic moves in this market, including:- Agrinos: Agrinos is a global leader in biological crop inputs and has a strong presence in the Middle East and Africa. The company offers a range of bio-stimulant products designed to improve crop yields and quality.- Isagro: Isagro is a leading Italian company specialising in developing and marketing bio-stimulants and other crop protection products. The company has a growing presence in the Middle East and Africa and offers a range of innovative bio-stimulant solutions.- Koppert Biological Systems: Koppert is a Dutch company specialising in biologics , crop protection, and natural pollination. The company has a strong presence in the Middle East and Africa and offers a range of bio-stimulant products designed to improve plant growth.- Novozymes: Novozymes is a global leader in developing bio-based solutions for various industries, including agriculture. The company offers a range of bio-stimulant products designed to improve crop yields and quality.Other Key Players in the Market are:- Yara International- Novozyme A/S- BioAtlantis Ltd.- Koppert B.V.- Syngenta AG- Seipasa- Omex Agrifluids Ltd.- Valagro SpA- Trade Corporation International-Omnia- Haifa Group- Kelp Products International- Madumbi-Andermatt Group- Greenlife Crop Protection AfricaRecent Developments in the Middle East and Africa Bio-stimulants Market are:- In December 2021, Agrinos announced the launch of two new bio-stimulant products in South Africa. The products are designed to improve crop yields and quality in various crops, including maize, wheat, and soybeans.- In November 2021, Isagro announced that it had received approval from the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture for its bio-stimulant product, Fertirriga. The product is designed to improve crop yields and quality in various crops, including citrus and vegetables.Fertilizer & Agrochemicals Industry Analysis:The Middle East and Africa Bio-stimulants Market by CategoryBy Crop Type:- Row Crops- Fruits & Vegetables- Turfs & Ornamentals- Other Crop TypesBy Active Ingredients:- Acid-based- Extract-based- OthersBy Application:- Foliar- Soil- SeedRelated Reports:Permethrin Market:Algaecides Market:Melamine Pyrophosphate Market:Fertilizer Additive Market:Carbamate Insecticides Market:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights Global & Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

+ +91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.