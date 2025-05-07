Bihar BJP Workers Celebrate ‘Operation Sindoor’ With Crackers And Drumbeat, Salute Forces

MENAFN - IANS) Biharsharif, May 7 (IANS) The targeted strikes by Indian Armed Forces on terror locations inside Pakistan and PoK, barely two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, triggered a wave of joy and jubilation across the country.

Biharsharif, a district in Bihar, witnessed festive and celebratory scenes on Wednesday as people gathered in large numbers to share their joy and happiness over the Indian Army avenging the savage assault on tourists. They burst firecrackers, distributed sweets and also took to drum-beating to applaud the valour of the armed forces.

The celebratory gathering, primarily comprising BJP workers, shouted 'Hindustan Zindabad' slogans and also applied 'gulal' on each other's faces.

Many BJP leaders, who were part of the celebrations, saluted the Armed Forces for blowing up hide-outs in PoK as well as Pakistan and attributed the success to the decisive leadership of PM Modi.

BJP district president Rajesh Kumar profusely praised the government for codenaming the exercise – 'Operation Sindoor' and said that this did justice to those survivors who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam attack.

He said that it was the Modi government's resolve to wipe out terror and its infrastructure completely, and the Prime Minister will ensure that it is completely eradicated.

BJP leader Neeraj Kumar said that this is a happy day for India.

“This action is a revenge for the brutal murder of those tourists. This is just a sample, stricter action will be taken in future,” he added.

BJP woman leader Tejaswini Radha said that the operation showed the valour of the Indian Army, and they will not only protect the citizens but will also give a bloody nose to those who look at India with an evil eye.

BJP Mahila Morcha district president Pragya Bharti Patel said,“This action is a revenge for the killing of those innocent women whose husbands were killed by terrorists in front of their eyes.”