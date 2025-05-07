Media Are Invited To Join Livestreamed Press Conferences For Presentations On Clinical AI For Child Speech, The Sounds Of Pollinators, Noise Insulation For Classrooms, And More

NEW ORLEANS, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acoustical Society of America will host three virtual press conferences Tuesday, May 20. The ASA and ICA joint meeting will be held May 18-23 at the New Orleans Marriott, and reporters are invited to join technical sessions.

ASA and ICA will offer in-person sessions throughout the week and host livestreamed press conferences. The press conferences will feature a wide range of newsworthy sessions from the upcoming meeting. Media can listen to presentations on the sounds of flowers and pollinators, clinical artificial intelligence for speech disorders, coral reef preservation, and more.

Press releases for a selection of topics will be shared under embargo the week of May 12, and conference highlights can be found on social media by searching the #ASA188 hashtag.

Journalists may pre-register at , and video recordings of the press conference sessions will be available upon request.

ASA188 Press Conference Schedule - Tuesday, May 20 Learn more about all meeting sessions via ASA's meeting page and in the technical program . (topics/times subject to change)

Tuesday, May 20, 9 a.m. CT



Laying the Groundwork to Diagnose Speech Impairments in Children with Clinical AI - Marisha Speights, Northwestern University 1aCA2: Transforming child speech data into clinical-grade artificial intelligence pipelines for speech-language impairment detection, Monday, May 19, 8:20 a.m. CT



Remotely Moving Objects Underwater Using Sound - Dajun Zhang, University of Wisconsin-Madison 2pPAb7: Metamaterial-assisted acoustic manipulation of large objects in water, Tuesday, May 20, 3:20 p.m. CT



Sound Insulation Tiles To Help Calm Crying Kindergarteners - Ikuri Matsuoka, Kumamoto University 5pAA3: A field experiment on the effect of sound absorption on acclimation of new children to kindergarten - Part 1: Analysis of crying children and indoor noise levels, Friday, May 23, 1:40 p.m. CT

Reducing Underwater Noise When Installing Subsea Structures - Junfei Li, Purdue University 2pSA1: Foldable Acoustic Metamaterial for Underwater Broadband Low-frequency Noise Mitigation, Tuesday, May 20, 1 p.m. CT

Tuesday, May 20, 11 a.m. CT



Sounding Out Coral Larval Settlements - Océane Boulais, University of California, San Diego 4aAB6: Field demonstration of enhanced coral larvae settlement using acoustic enrichment, mesoscale artificial structures, and engineered biofilms, Thursday, May 22, 9:20 a.m. CT



Can Plants Hear Their Pollinators? - Francesca Barbero, University of Turin 3aAB1: Vibroacoustic signals produced by flower visitors and their role in plant-insect interactions, Wednesday, May 21, 9 a.m. CT



Here Comes the Boom! Studying the Effects of Rocket Launch Sonic Booms on Neighboring Communities - Kent Gee, Brigham Young University 1pNS4: Falcon-9 ascent sonic boom measurements in Ventura County, California, Monday, May 19, 2:20 p.m. CT

Lay Language Paper Highlights - Keeta Jones, Acoustical Society of America Acoustics Lay Language Papers (LLPs) are 300-500-word summaries of meeting presentations written by scientists for a general audience. A sampling of LLPs will be discussed (with multimedia provided).

Tuesday, May 20, 2 p.m. CT



Helping Noisy Data Centers Fit Into Residential Neighborhoods - Gregory Miller, Cerami and Associates 1aAAa4: Noise control strategies for Data Centers near residential communities, Monday, May 19, 8:05 a.m. CT



Using Sound To 'See' Unexploded Munitions on the Seafloor - Connor Hodges, University of Texas at Austin 1aUW2: Acoustic scattering from inert underwater munitions with severe corrosion damage, Monday, May 19, 8 a.m. CT

ASA Jam Session Preview Join ASA for a special event on Wednesday, May 21, 8 p.m. CT.

In the coming weeks, ASA's Press Room will be updated with newsworthy stories and the press conference schedule at .

ASA will also share dozens of lay language papers about topics covered at the conference. Lay language papers are summaries (300-500 words) of presentations written by scientists for a general audience. They will be accompanied by photos, audio, and video. Learn more at .

ASA will grant free registration to credentialed and professional freelance journalists. If you are a reporter and would like to attend the in-person meeting or virtual press conferences, contact AIP Media Services at [email protected] . For urgent requests, AIP staff can also help with setting up interviews and obtaining images, sound clips, or background information.

The Acoustical Society of America is the premier international scientific society in acoustics devoted to the science and technology of sound. Its 7,000 members worldwide represent a broad spectrum of the study of acoustics. ASA publications include The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America (the world's leading journal on acoustics), JASA Express Letters, Proceedings of Meetings on Acoustics, Acoustics Today magazine, books, and standards on acoustics. The society also holds two major scientific meetings each year. See .

The purpose of the International Commission for Acoustics (ICA) is to promote international development and collaboration in all fields of acoustics including research, development, education, and standardization. ICA's mission is to be the reference point for the acoustic community, becoming more inclusive and proactive in our global outreach, increasing coordination and support for the growing international interest and activity in acoustics. Learn more at .

