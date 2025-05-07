Principled Technologies Study Highlights Data Analytics And Web Hosting Performance Of Dell Poweredge R7715 Servers

Propel your business into the future by refreshing with new one-socket Dell PowerEdge R7715 servers with 32-core AMD EPYC 9355 processors

Hands-on testing showed that refreshing legacy servers with Dell PowerEdge R7715 servers with AMD EPYC 9355 processors offers performance and cost advantages.

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Deciding it's time to invest in new server hardware can be fraught for small and medium-size businesses, but evidence shows that a hardware refresh can be worth it. Principled Technologies (PT) tested the data analytics and web server performance of two solutions: a legacy cluster comprising three Dell PowerEdge R740xd servers with Intel Xeon Gold 6130 processors, and a new cluster of three Dell PowerEdge R7715 servers with AMD EPYC 9355 processors.According to the report,“We used these clusters to run a simultaneous mixed workload that reflects the priorities of many small and medium businesses: data analytics and web hosting performance.We found that the new Dell PowerEdge R7715 servers with AMD EPYC 9355 processors offered superior data analysis performance while supporting higher levels of website usage. Both configurations could help you get quicker insights from customer data and assist you in helping customers make smarter purchasing choices that also boost your sales. The first configuration ran the same number of WordPress and SQL VMs as the R740xd servers, but left us with CPU headroom to expand. Thus, for our second R7715 configuration, we increased from 9 to 15 SQL VMs while retaining our three WordPress VMs.A significant benefit of the performance increases is the potential for server consolidation. Moving to a new Dell PowerEdge R7715 cluster means you can consolidate five older clusters onto one newer cluster, which can save on licensing and rack space and also give you the potential for lower IT management costs and other savings.”The study goes on to note that“Windows Server 2025 became widely available in November 2024, offering organizations updated features, including 'security advancements and new hybrid cloud capabilities in a high-performance, AI-capable platform. As new software versions become available, older software versions reach end-of-life, which means that support and patching is no longer available. Service expiry for your current hardware-and-software solutions could make now the perfect time to refresh your data center to take full advantage of new features in Windows Server 2025.”To learn more about how replacing your legacy hardware with new Dell PowerEdge R7715 servers with AMD EPYC 9355 processors can deliver performance and cost advantages, read the full report at and see the infographic at .About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit .

