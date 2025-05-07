Red Coral Universe Launches Channel Devoted To Gen Z Filmmakers

Red Coral Universe

Big Lettuce Entertainment Features Award-Winning Content From Young Filmmakers Now Streaming on OTT

- Jamen Meistrich, Big Lettuce EntertainmentNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Red Coral Universe , the New Jersey based, artist-first, OTT streaming platform catering to independent artists, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Big Lettuce Entertainment , an independent production and distribution company focused on showcasing projects from the next generation of filmmakers. The collaboration aims to bring a fresh wave of quality content to audiences worldwide with the launch of the Big Lettuce Entertainment channel featuring a variety of award-winning content from Gen Z filmmakers.Founded by multi-talented filmmaker, Jamen Meistrich, Big Lettuce Entertainment has quickly established itself as a powerhouse in the world of independent filmmaking. Since its inception, the company has produced dozens of short films, music videos, animated pictures, and other content. The company's latest project, TO PEE OR NOT TO PEE, a comedic short film about a young man on a road trip that runs into several obstacles in his search for a bathroom, which leaves him with a difficult choice, is now streaming on the platform.“As the Big Lettuce Entertainment channel makes its debut on Red Coral Universe, viewers can expect an influx of bold, original content from a diverse group of young filmmakers,” said Meistrich.“This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter and promises to enrich the landscape of independent film.”The partnership underscores Red Coral's commitment to supporting emerging talent, pushing boundaries, exploring narratives that resonate with today's viewers, and providing a global platform for diverse voices in the film industry. By teaming up with Big Lettuce Entertainment, the streaming service will offer high-quality independent content that reflects the unique and creative visions of Gen Z filmmakers.“We are excited to partner with Big Lettuce Entertainment to bring their catalog of content to our platform and collaborate on future projects,” said Scott Valentine, Head of Production of Red Coral Universe.“This partnership is a testament to our dedication to fostering new talent and offering our viewers fresh, original content.”Explore Big Lettuce Entertainment's diverse catalog and experience the future of filmmaking on Red Coral Universe, a free-to-use, subscription-based service available worldwide on all phones, laptops, tablets, Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV+, Google TV, Samsung TV. Download the Red Coral Universe app or visit .# # #For media enquiries, please contact:Richard Parker at ...ABOUT RED CORAL UNIVERSE:Red Coral Universe finances, produces, and distributes film and television content with a new interest in developing content geared toward immersive experiences, representing the intersection of traditional and emerging media, while harnessing the global community of independent artists to create and monetize original content for its AVOD OTT streaming platform.ABOUT BIG LETTUCE ENTERTAINMENT:Big Lettuce Entertainment is an independent production and distribution company that is focused on showcasing up and coming artists. The company strives to give a voice to Gen Z filmmakers as they perfect their craft and transition to serious artists. Jamen Meistrich started Big Lettuce for his own films in high school but since then it has grown into a network of diverse filmmakers providing content to Red Coral Universe, an artist-first, OTT streaming platform catering to independent artists.

To Pee or Not to Pee - Trailer

