A Chaplain's Expertise A New Paradigm By Rev. John E. Skanse Mdiv, COL ILANG (Retired), BCC (Retired)

Redefining the Role of Chaplaincy in Modern Medicine

CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where interdisciplinary collaboration in medical settings is crucial, A Chaplain's Expertise – A New Paradigm by Rev. John E. Skanse offers an illuminating exploration of chaplaincy as both an art and a science. This compelling book challenges the traditional understanding of chaplaincy and introduces a simplified, powerful framework that defines what chaplains truly do-while respecting patient autonomy and enhancing integrated care.With nearly three decades of pastoral experience, 20 years as a military chaplain, and years of service in trauma and emergency medical contexts, Rev. Skanse is uniquely positioned to offer insight into the psychological and spiritual dimensions of care. He has served as Police Chaplain of the Year, Trauma Chaplain at Einstein Medical Center, and an adjunct professor at the University of Philadelphia, teaching on the psychological aspects of trauma.In this groundbreaking work, Rev. Skanse asks vital questions: What is the place of a chaplain in medical care? How can chaplaincy be better understood by patients, administrators, and healthcare professionals? And most importantly, what is the expertise of a chaplain that makes them as critical as any other medical specialist?“A chaplain's true expertise,” Skanse writes,“lies in understanding how belief processes work-how they are formed, how they are transformed, and how they shape decisions during moments of crisis.”Rooted in his original article published in PlainViews, this book offers a universal language for what chaplains do-providing clarity for those of all faiths, no faith, or anyone seeking spiritual grounding in difficult times. It is a must-read for medical professionals, administrators, seminary students, and anyone interested in the evolving field of spiritual care.About the AuthorRev. John E. Skanse holds a BA in Christian Education, a Master of Divinity in Pastoral Care, and a board certification from the Association of Professional Chaplains. A retired Colonel in the Illinois Air National Guard, he has served in pastoral, military, law enforcement, and hospital chaplaincy roles and continues to serve as a part-time chaplain at St. Cloud Hospital in Minnesota.Key Takeaway:Chaplains are not ancillary-they are specialists in trauma response and belief-centered decision-making. Their work is essential to helping patients and families navigate some of life's most difficult moments without regret or confusion.

