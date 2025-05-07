Hidden Foods Co. Expands Retail Presence Into Northern California And Washington State

Hidden Foods Co. is a woman-owned company dedicated to "hiding healthy in great taste" by offering nutrient-rich pantry staples-such as sauces, pancake mixes, and snacks-crafted with hidden vegetables,

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hidden Foods Co., the fast-growing brand known for its flavorful, nutrient-rich pancake mixes and pasta sauces, is proud to announce its retail expansion into Northern California and Washington State. Shoppers across both regions can now find Hidden Foods' signature products in select grocery stores, making it easier than ever for families to enjoy wholesome meals without compromise.Founded in 2022 by entrepreneur and mother Kendra Vallone Matthews, Hidden Foods Co. was born from a deeply personal mission: to create convenient, health-forward foods that appeal to both adults and picky eaters alike. Today, Hidden Foods offers an ever expanding product line of pancake mixes and sauces crafted to deliver comfort food favorites with a healthy twist. Its Homestyle Marinara and Ragu sauces are packed with pureed vegetables-including carrots, beets, spinach, and kidney beans-offering a flavorful, nutrient-rich twist on classic pasta sauces. The brand's“just add water” pancake mixes, available in Homestyle, Gluten-Free Homestyle, Cinnamon Churro, Sprinkle Cake, and Chocolate Chip varieties, are crafted with flaxseed, ground oats, and a proprietary blend of hidden fruits and vegetables. Each serving delivers 50% of the recommended daily value of vitamins A, B, C, D, and E, along with 4 grams of fiber and 10 grams of protein. With no added sugar and natural sweetness from banana powder and monk fruit, Hidden Foods pancakes are as wholesome as they are craveable.“We're excited to bring Hidden Foods to even more communities throughout the West Coast,” said Matthews.“Our goal has always been to make life a little easier-and a lot tastier-for busy families. This expansion is another step toward that mission.”The company has earned a devoted following through its online presence on Amazon and Instagram, as well as through the enthusiastic support of influencers, podcasters, and health-conscious parents across the country. This new retail presence reflects a growing demand for better-for-you products that don't sacrifice flavor or convenience.Where to Find Hidden Foods ProductsHidden Foods Co. is now available in several trusted retailers across Washington and Northern California. Washington locations include Ken's Market and Hilltop Red Apple Market in Seattle, Thriftway in Shoreline, and Jay's Market in Lake Stevens. In Northern California, shoppers can find Hidden Foods at Chico Natural Foods in Chico, Eureka Co-op in Eureka, and Rainbow Grocery in San Francisco. For a complete and regularly updated list of store locations , including Southern California, visit .About Hidden Foods Co.Established in 2022, Hidden Foods Co. creates nourishing, delicious food products rooted in tradition and guided by a modern understanding of family nutrition. Founded by Kendra Vallone Matthews-a dedicated mom and proud Sicilian granddaughter-the company is committed to offering convenient, better-for-you comfort foods that are designed for kids and loved by everyone. Hidden Foods is redefining how families eat-one flavorful, veggie-powered bite at a time.

