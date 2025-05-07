Preemploymentdirectory Publishes Its Sixteenth Suppliers To The Background Screening Industry Buyers' Guide

We are extremely pleased to be able to showcase many of the top suppliers to background screening providers in the world in our annual suppliers buyer's guide.

- W. Barry NixonACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This is the sixteenth edition of the Suppliers to the Background Screening Industry Buyers' Guide. The Guide features suppliers and providers to assist background screening firms in supporting their clients.The Guide continues to be one of the leading publications that showcase suppliers to the background screening industry.W. Barry Nixon, co-author of Background Screening and Investigations: Managing Hiring Risk from a Human Resources and Security Perspective and COO, PreemploymentDirectory said,“We are extremely pleased to be able to showcase many of the top suppliers in the world in our annual buyer's guide and to be able to assist the background screening community at a time when finding the right talent is so critical.”Nixon added,“With the competitiveness in the hiring process, background screening firms need strong and reliable suppliers to help them support their clients with accurate, compliant, and effective hiring tools..”The 2025-26 Suppliers to the Background Screening Industry Buyers Guide will help background screening providers find top-notch suppliers.To subscribe to receive the annual guide, register here :Please direct your questions about the Guide to W. Barry Nixon.

William Nixon

PreemploymentDirectory

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.