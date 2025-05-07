Wedbush Securities To Deploy Rival Systems To Monitor Client 24X7 Trading On Coinbase Derivatives

CHICAGO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rival Systems , a leading provider of enterprise risk management and trading solutions, today announces that Wedbush Securities , a leading financial services firm, has selected Rival Risk to support its facilitation of 24x7 trading by its clients on Coinbase Derivatives. Wedbush's Futures division will use Rival Risk to monitor Wedbush Securities client accounts trading on Coinbase Derivatives, ensuring seamless risk management around the clock.

"As markets continue to move toward continuous trading, it's essential for us to offer clients seamless, real-time risk management that they can rely on at all hours," said Bob Fitzsimmons, EVP, Co-Head of Multi-Asset Clearing and Prime Services at Wedbush Securities. "By leveraging Rival's platform, we're enhancing our ability to monitor client accounts without interruption, providing greater flexibility and peace of mind for clients navigating these evolving markets."

With more exchanges and marketplaces shifting toward continuous trading, having a risk system capable of operating without interruption is essential. Rival Systems has built its technology to meet the demands of a 24/7 trading environment, ensuring firms can manage exposures and protect their operations at all times.

"It's a pleasure working with Wedbush, and we're proud to support their efforts as early adopters of 24/7 derivatives trading," said Rob D'Arco, CEO of Rival Systems. "As more exchanges move to 24/7 trading, it's critical for firms to have risk systems that can perform reliably and accurately without downtime. We're excited to continue delivering solutions that help our clients succeed in this new trading landscape."

About Rival Systems

Founded in 2015, Rival Systems provides professional-grade trading and risk management software built to meet the needs of sophisticated market participants. Rival's flagship offerings include Rival One, an advanced multi-asset trading system, and Rival Risk, a real-time, enterprise risk management system used by brokers, clearing firms, and proprietary trading firms globally. Rival's intuitive user interfaces, powerful analytics, and robust APIs enable firms to customize workflows and integrate seamlessly with their existing infrastructure. With a focus on performance, stability, and service, Rival empowers its clients to navigate complex markets with confidence.

About Wedbush Securities Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush is widely known for providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Wedbush Futures is one of the largest non-bank Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) in the U.S., specializing in clearing and financing for professional traders and introducing brokers. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm has global reach and focuses on client service, financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC

