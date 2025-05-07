Mozart Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data Showing Restoration Of CD8 Treg Functionality In Type 1 Diabetes And Early Data From Their Targeted IL-15 Program At Immunology 2025TM

Presentations underscore Mozart's commitment to advancing scientific understanding of the CD8 Treg network and developing therapies that restore endogenous CD8 Treg mechanisms for the treatment of autoimmune disease

SEATTLE, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozart Therapeutics , the leading developer of CD8 Treg network modulators, today announce two presentations during the annual meeting of the American Association of Immunologists ("Immunology 2025TM" ) , held May 3–7 in Honolulu, Hawai'i. Mozart's first presentation demonstrates that CD8 Treg are a transcriptionally distinct cytolytic T cell subset that selectively kill self-reactive pathogenic T cells. Data demonstrate that restoring endogenous CD8 Treg functions in pancreatic organoid models of type 1 diabetes (T1D) prevents T cell-mediated destruction of islet beta (β) cells, supporting the approach of therapeutic modulation of CD8 Treg in T1D and other autoimmune disease.

A second presentation illustrates pre-clinical work showing that a targeted IL-15 mutein promotes the selective expansion, activation, and cytolytic functions of CD8 Treg. Targeted IL-15-mediated CD8 Treg activation and expansion improves survival outcomes in a xenograft model of acute graft-versus-host disease and protects autoantigen induced organoid tissue damage, suggesting that this approach will be effective in ameliorating disease in autoimmune patients with a low prevalence of CD8 Treg.

"We're excited to share Mozart's recent data with the scientific community at AAI in two presentations showing new aspects of CD8 Treg biology and how we leverage this foundational work to develop novel therapeutic strategies," said Courtney Crane, Mozart's Senior Vice President of Translational Medicine. "Increased understanding of CD8 Treg functions is critical to the rational design of molecules that can correct CD8 Treg dysfunctions observed in autoimmune diseases, providing durable disease modification for patients."

Presentation Details:

Abstract Number: 4194

Abstract Title: DESPITE EXPRESSION OF EXHAUSTION MARKERS CD8 TREG ARE A CYTOLYTIC POPULATION THAT TARGETS PATHOGENIC CD4S TO PREVENT BETA CELL DESTRUCTION BY TYPE 1 DIABETES PERIPHERAL BLOOD MONONUCLEAR CELLS



Abstract Number: 4856

Abstract Title: TARGETING IL-15 TO CD8 TREG RESULTS IN THEIR SELECTIVE EXPANSION AND ACTIVATION AND IS A POTENTIAL THERAPEUTIC APPROACH TO AMELIORATE AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE IN PATIENTS WITH DEFICIENT CD8 TREG POPULATIONS

The posters can be accessed from the Mozart Therapeutics website .

About Mozart Therapeutics

Mozart Therapeutics is focused on developing first-in-class disease-modifying therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, utilizing a novel approach to restoring immune system homeostasis by targeting the CD8 Treg network. The company is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information, visit and follow the company on LinkedIn @Mozart-tx .

SOURCE Mozart Therapeutics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED