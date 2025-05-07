Navigate Drives Continued Momentum In Its Partner Ecosystem Adds Talkspace, Movr, And Springbuk

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Employers are no longer willing to take a trial-and-error approach to employee health benefits," stated Troy Vincent, Founder and CEO of Navigate Wellbeing Solutions. "Our wellbeing solutions effectively identify emerging risks, determine who is ready for change , and deliver the specific benefits each individual needs, resulting in meaningful outcomes. With support from Talkspace and movr, our clients gain access to industry-leading solutions exactly when their workforce needs them the most. Additionally, by utilizing Springbuk's capabilities, they can combine real-time insights with predictive models to confidently develop smart benefit strategies-strategies that enhance offerings and eliminate unnecessary waste."

Each partnership brings unique value to Navigate's client community:



Talkspace : A leader in virtual mental health care, Talkspace provides employees with comprehensive mental health resources, including self-guided tools, therapy sessions, and psychiatric care. Navigate clients benefit from rapid implementation, expert mental health content, and a culture of care backed by analytics both real-time and quarterly.

movr : Committed to musculoskeletal health, movr offers a proactive, research-supported, digital-first approach to reducing workplace injuries attributable to MSK dysfunction. Employees receive proactive interventions to strengthen movement health and improve resilience by implementing quick, personalized self-assessments and five-minute daily exercises. Springbuk : A pioneer in population health intelligence, Springbuk enables employers, benefits advisors, and data analysts to unlock actionable opportunities in their health benefits data. Using predictive modeling, risk stratification, and claims insights, Navigate clients gain the ability to create data-driven wellbeing strategies that deliver tangible Value on Investment (VOI) through healthier outcomes, higher member engagement, and lower health costs.

Navigate clients will learn more about Talkspace and movr during Partner Demo Day on May 8, 2025. Then on May 14, the VIP Broker & Consultant Briefing will spotlight these two, along with Springbuk, and how each partnership is shaping the future of personalized employee health. All three-along with other leading solutions targeting today's most urgent and costly health issues-are seamlessly integrated into Navigate's wellbeing solutions, giving HR teams an easier way to deliver and manage personalized benefit offerings, aligned to their populations' need and readiness to change. Discover more about Navigate's growing partner ecosystem .

About Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

Navigate Wellbeing Solutions helps enterprise organizations build healthier, more productive workforces through personalized wellbeing pathways, coaching, and benefits navigation. By meeting employees where they are most ready to change, Navigate empowers organizations to reduce risk, improve outcomes, and maximize their benefits investment.

Navigate's success in fostering a people-first culture has earned us certification as a Great Place to Work, fueling our mission to enrich the lives of individuals, clients, companies, and communities, inspiring positive change. Learn more at .

SOURCE Navigate Wellbeing Solutions