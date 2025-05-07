Beeline Accelerates Market Momentum For Its Beeline Professional Solution, Delivering Rapid Value To Mid-Market Organizations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline , the leading technology solution provider for managing the global extended workforce, today announced the continued momentum of Beeline Professional, highlighting significant growth and expansion over the past year. Designed for mid-market companies and organizations with emerging contingent workforce programs, Beeline Professional is redefining how businesses manage professional and project-based talent-delivering speed to value, operational efficiency, and risk reduction in weeks, not months.

Launched in 2024, Beeline Professional was built on decades of experience delivering award-winning vendor management system (VMS) solutions to the world's largest companies and adapts that power for organizations spending between $5M and $50M annually on non-employee labor. As workforce complexity continues to grow, Beeline Professional fills a longstanding market gap by providing an easy-to-deploy, scalable solution tailored for companies traditionally underserved by complex enterprise tools.

"VMS offerings have historically catered to large enterprises, leaving mid-sized organizations without purpose-built solutions," said Teresa Creech, President. "Beeline Professional changes that. It empowers any company to unlock the full value of its extended workforce-faster, smarter and with less risk."

New Beeline Professional customers include managed service providers (MSPs), staffing companies, and end clients across a range of sectors, including technology, consumer goods, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and professional services.

In today's rapidly evolving labor landscape, non-traditional employment models are becoming the norm. Companies need greater visibility, cost control, and compliance without sacrificing agility. Beeline Professional delivers immediate impact:



80%+ reduction in onboarding time

97% fewer manual errors due to enhanced data integrity

Lowered misclassification risk

Accelerated time to value with pre-built configurations Real-time insights for faster business decisions

For more information about Beeline Professional, visit:

About Beeline

For over 20 years, Beeline has empowered businesses worldwide to achieve competitive advantages with their extended workforce. The Beeline Extended Workforce Platform provides the visibility necessary to mitigate risks, realize cost savings, and adapt to dynamic business needs. With tailored solutions focused on the complexities of the extended workforce, clients can leverage Beeline products that meet their unique requirements. Through thousands of integrations, organizations can connect their extended workforce data across all technology stacks, including major procurement and HR systems.

Join the ranks of renowned brands benefiting from Beeline's seasoned expertise, collaborative innovation, and industry-leading partner network. Explore more at beeline.

Media Contact:

Casey Bush for Beeline

Global Results Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Beeline

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED