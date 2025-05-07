EMGS: Result Of Written Resolution Of Bondholders
EMGS has today been notified by Nordic Trustee AS, as trustee for EMGS03, that the proposed resolution has been resolved and adopted.
The notice from the written bondholders' resolution is attached to this release.
Contact
Anders Eimstad, CFO, +47 948 25 836
This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.
Attachment
-
NO0010821010_NB_20250507
