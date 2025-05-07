Commemorative Walk To Honor George Floyd's Legacy Set For May 24 At George Floyd Square

NBRPA

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As part of the George Floyd Rise and Remember 5th Year Festival, a powerful Commemorative Walk will take place on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., beginning at George Floyd Square. The walk is being organized by the Mothers of Professional Basketball Players, Inc. (MPBP) and the National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA), in collaboration with Rise and Remember, the lead organizer of the three-day festival.

Themed“The People Have Spoken”, the weekend honors the global movement sparked by George Floyd's murder while underscoring the ongoing demand for justice, healing, and change. The commemorative walk marks a key moment of unity and reflection.

This collaboration underscores both organizations' ongoing commitment to justice, equality, and community healing. By uniting in this effort, MPBP and the NBRPA aim to uplift the Floyd family, support the Minneapolis community, and echo the national call for lasting change.

“As a nation, we all mourned and felt the weight of the horrific events of May 25, 2020,” the organizations said in a joint statement.“This partnership is not only about remembrance but also about action, standing in solidarity with those continuing the fight for justice, and showing the world that we have not forgotten.”

The morning will begin with opening remarks, live music, interfaith prayers, guest speakers, and a ceremonial drumbeat. Walkers will then proceed through George Floyd Square, stopping at reflection stations focused on Justice, Unity, Healing, and Legacy. The event will close with spoken word performances, song, and community engagement tables.

What to Expect:

.Live music and guest speakers

.Reflection stations with poetry and visual art

.Interactive“I Walk For...” photo station

.Community resource tables and call-to-action opportunities

This event is free and open to the public. Community members, youth, faith leaders, civic organizations, and allies are encouraged to attend and show their support for racial justice, equity, and all impacted families.

Event Details:

George Floyd Square, Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, May 24, 2025

10:00 a.m.

About the Festival:

The George Floyd Rise and Remember Festival, led by Rise and Remember, spans three days and includes healing gatherings, cultural performances, community discussions, and memorials marking the five-year anniversary of George Floyd's death. This year's theme,“The People Have Spoken,” centers the power of collective action and remembrance.

Media Contact (for the commemorative walk):

Alberder Hampton Gillespie

MPBP, INC./PowerHouse, LLC

Julio Manteiga

National Basketball Retired Players Association

+1 516-749-9894

