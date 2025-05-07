A Decade Of Distinction: Insignia Mortgage Celebrates 10+ Years As A Scotsman Guide Top Originator Powerhouse

Insignia Mortgage

Multiple Insignia originators achieve top national rankings in 2025, solidifying their expertise in complex and high-net-worth mortgage solutions

- Damon GermanidesBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Insignia Mortgage, a boutique mortgage brokerage known for its expertise in complex and high-value loan scenarios, has once again been named to the Scotsman Guide's Top Originators list-marking over a decade of continuous national recognition. For more than ten years, Insignia Mortgage has consistently ranked among the top mortgage originators in the country, and 2025 is no exception. This year, several of the firm's top producers earned elite placements across key categories, including Non-QM loans, refinance transactions, and brokered mortgage volume.First published in 2010, the Scotsman Guide is the mortgage industry's gold standard for performance rankings, using verified loan volume to spotlight the nation's top-producing originators across various specialties.Being featured in the Guide is more than an accolade-it's a sign of trust and excellence for real estate professionals, borrowers, and referral partners seeking the highest level of service.Insignia Mortgage's 2025 Scotsman Guide Rankings Include:1. Chris Furie* #8 – Top Mortgage Brokers* #4 – Top Non-QM Originators* #32 – Top Refinance Originators2. Damon Germanides* #9 – Top Mortgage Brokers* #5 – Top Non-QM Originators* #18 – Top Refinance Originators3. Romy Nourafchan:*#29 Top Broker*#139 Top Refinance*#153 Top HELOC4. Neil Patel:*#53 Top Broker*#22 Top Non-QM Originator5. Scott Sealey:*#235 Top Broker - debut appearance on the Top Originators list“This level of recognition is a rare feat in today's mortgage landscape,” said Chris Furie, co-founder of Insignia Mortgage.“It's a testament to our team's dedication to creative structuring, precise execution, and an unrelenting focus on client success.”With over three decades in the mortgage industry, Furie has earned a reputation for delivering concierge-level guidance for affluent and complex borrowers throughout Southern California. Co-founder Damon Germanides, a 21-year industry veteran, is widely respected for his ability to navigate jumbo and Non-QM scenarios with unmatched transparency and strategic insight. What makes Insignia Mortgage unique is its combination of boutique service and institutional expertise. The firm offers:* Custom mortgage solutions for high-net-worth and self-employed clients* Deep lender relationships that accelerate funding and close timelines* Flexibility as an independent broker to source the best terms on the market* A consultative, high-touch experience from application through fundingWhether financing a luxury property, leveraging a diversified asset portfolio, or advising on tax-optimized loan structures, Insignia Mortgage continues to serve as a strategic partner for:* Real estate investors* High-end developers* Financial advisors* Luxury real estate agents“Insignia is built on trust, experience, and results,” said Germanides.“Year after year, we remain committed to raising the bar for what borrowers can expect from a mortgage advisory firm.”Being recognized by the Scotsman Guide for over ten consecutive years reflects more than just production volume-it reflects a legacy of excellence. And at Insignia Mortgage, that legacy is still being written. To schedule a confidential consultation or learn more, visit .

Victoria Chuidian

Kensium

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.